My husband booked this mini seacation as it was such good value. Southampton a couple of hours away so all good.
COVID testing process at the port nightmare for us and quite a few others. They check your vaccination details against your ID whilst in the very long queue! However, my NHS app wouldn’t load so we got pulled out of the mahoosive queue to get it sorted. It took about 10 minutes ...
The highlight of this cruise was seeing the northern lights above the Arctic circle in Alta Norway. Spectacular show on our second day of port stay so we were fortunate to see the northern lights.
Our other stops in Norway were Alesund, Tromoso and Stavanger. This was the last cruise ship to all these ports for the season and we were the only ship in port. As a result shore offerings were ...
The main purpose of this cruise....the Northern Lights.
Spoiler alert.....we saw them!
Having spent a couple of nights in London and Southampton pre cruise the day finally arrived to board the Sapphire. Embarkation was delayed due to a satellite needing replacing on the ship but after a few hours waiting in relative comfort we were onboard.
I had an obstructed window E212, a step up from ...
We chose this cruise because of the stop at St. Petersburg. We also booked a two day excursion through Princess and were very satisfied with the experience. The start at Copenhagen and later a stop at Tallin and Warnemunde/Rostok (we didn't go to Berlin) were new to us. The other countries, Sweden, Norway and Finland we had visited before but enjoyed going back again. We have traveled Princess ...
Because Princess gave us compensation from our last cruise on Golden Princess (which was a disaster, no toilet etc). Had to drink hot beverages out of plastic cups in Horizon. Also in the same place when needing a cold plate they were always hot and when you required a hot plate they were cold. Most food was Italian or curries (always with a sauce), it would have been nice to have some plain and ...
Everything...cruise Princess the best. The best service, entertainment,food,excursions etc.
Been cruising with Princess for many years and it never disappoints us. We are Elite members and we love the extras that Princess gives us. Excellant Baltic Cruise. We love the Mediterranean cruise also. Also, their Carribean cruises are the best all around and love their private island and ports of ...
We chose this cruise mainly because we've enjoyed all previous Princess cruises and we wanted to see new countries. We arranged our travel time so we could spend a day in Copenhagen before embarking on the cruise. With the medallion system embarkation went smoothly and we were on board within 20 min. of arriving at the ship. Our luggage arrived at our room very shortly after we did, which ...
Excellent cruise. The captain provided informative narratives each day. The production shows were outstanding. The art lectures were quite interesting. Food was outstanding, particularly at dinner in the dining room. Most nights I ordered the fish entree and was never disappointed! There were so many choices of healthy deliciously prepared vegetarian dishes at the buffet as well as a wide ...
We flew onto Copenhagen the day before the cruise making our way to the ship on our own.
This cruise went to many places in northern and Eastern Europe in the former Soviet block.
We enjoy visiting historic and UNESCO sites and St. Petersburg’s palaces and churches and the Peterhof Palace and gardens were wonderfully beautiful on a grand scale.
In the evening we enjoyed a variety of ...
Embarkation was very smooth and we were on ship within 20 minutes of arriving at the port. Our cabin C212 was ready for us and luggage arrived very soon.
Anyone using this cabin in future should note that although the theatre is on deck 6 and 7 the sound travels all the way to deck 10 where we heard every rehearsal and every show very loudly. You would have thought that perhaps they could have ...