We choose this cruise for the itinerary, we had done the first week several times but except for Cayman Islands we were looking forward to all the other ports and had several excursions booked with Princess.
We arrived from Europe Madrid Spain in Miami on March 5th at 21.30 we took the shuttle from the hotel and that’s was the first disappointing thing in reception people that should still be ...
The ship is going to be refurbished soon, and a lot of the wooden surfaces need refinishing, and this is an older ship than others, but we had a wonderful cruise on Crown Princess. The crew was wonderful. The Cruise Director did just the right amount of talking/not talking. The Cruise Director's staff put on a wonderful game show called Hollywood Hiccups that was the funniest and best I've ever ...
I chose this cruise last Fall because of the ports, length of time in port, and the sailing date. I had sailed on the Crown Princess in 2019 and was happy with that experience.
By the time we sailed much had changed. The Coronavirus was escalating slowly when we left Port Everglades so our major change was skipping Princess Cays and a revision to our itinerary.
As far as the crew and ...
Had the time of my life. Medallion experience was fantastic. Embarkation was ultra smooth. Took us merely 1 hr 45 mins from reaching the port ( our taxi ride from Miami to FLL port was twice as more inconvenient) to get settled in our cabin. Disembarking was a big hassle but the situation was truly unusual, even for the crew, so understandable.
The variety and quality of food was absolutely ...
Our cruise started with a fairly easy embarkation process. Our ship, the Regal Princess, was one of many in port. After we maneuvered through the arrival area, we found our long line to board the ship. We had decided, after our first-time cruisers research, to not leave our bags with the porters to be delivered late to our stateroom. Many travelers reported instances of extremely long waiting ...
Chose as a Birthday gift for wife and to follow two other family members. Did not see much of anything. All booked excursions were made impossible because if Medical issues on ship causing long delays or medical issues on the Tour itself.
Point being the atmosphere during a global virus is not the best. When Staff is not forthcoming about medical issues. Evacuations, transfers of potential ...
Our cruise started off on a great with a speedy embarkation. However, we got to the room & a balcony chair was broken & our tv (multiple times). Then due to a medical emergency, we were delayed leaving princess cay, which then made us late for St. John (the whole reason we booked this cruise was for hiking St. John national park). Princess rebooked but then we were delayed by port authority and ...
The on board experience for my first cruise was great. After talking to seasoned cruisers on board, I found that most preferred Princess Cruise's larger staterooms and variety of activities to those they had experienced on other cruiselines. Our ship was not allowed to dock at the end of our cruise until 2 crew members were tested for the Coronavirus. This meant a whole extra day at sea but the ...
We love Princess cruises and especially the Regal. Her crew is fantastic. The crew must be the reason we go back to the Regal. Our latest cruise on the Regal was to St Thomas and St Marten. We have taken this cruise previously and just enjoy being on this ship. We cruise with family and usually book a balcony cabin.
On this past cruise, the Regal was not allowed to dock back in Fort ...
We only cruise Princess since our first Alaskan trip. We took all 4 of our kids on that one and highly recommend people bring their kids and use the kids clubs. This one was just me and my partner for a quick break. We were only doing the first 7 days - Eastern CARIBBEAN!
Despite all the health fears this year, with the information we had at the time, we felt safe to travel at the end of ...