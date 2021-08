Review for Emerald Princess to Transpacific

My wife and I boarded the ship in Sydney on 12 April 2017 and stayed on board for 39 nights doing a back to back to back and disembarking in Vancouver, BC after doing the Alaskan inside passage. Where to start the cabin was good we had a premium balcony for the first 32 days then moved to a Mini Suite for the last 7 days. Comparing a Balcony to Premium Balcony to Mini Suite the best compromise ...