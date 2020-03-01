Chose princess as not tried them before. We have sailed with p and o and royal Caribbean.
Maybe our expectations were high but this ship just is not ready for the British stay cations.
The menu for the restaurants is very small and the quality very poor. Mind you if you like McDonald's breakfast you should be in for a treat, as I think the buffer restaurant is based around that. The service ...
Entertainment in the theatre was first rate every night, worth the price of the cruise alone. The 7 piece house band were excellent musicians. Buffet had a wonderful and varied selection. Main 3 dining rooms had the same tired menu virtually every day. Most of the bars were empty most of the time. Where were the 3000 passengers ? Piazza always had good entertainment especially the great violin ...
The ship is going to be refurbished soon, and a lot of the wooden surfaces need refinishing, and this is an older ship than others, but we had a wonderful cruise on Crown Princess. The crew was wonderful. The Cruise Director did just the right amount of talking/not talking. The Cruise Director's staff put on a wonderful game show called Hollywood Hiccups that was the funniest and best I've ever ...
I chose this cruise last Fall because of the ports, length of time in port, and the sailing date. I had sailed on the Crown Princess in 2019 and was happy with that experience.
By the time we sailed much had changed. The Coronavirus was escalating slowly when we left Port Everglades so our major change was skipping Princess Cays and a revision to our itinerary.
As far as the crew and ...
Chose as a Birthday gift for wife and to follow two other family members. Did not see much of anything. All booked excursions were made impossible because if Medical issues on ship causing long delays or medical issues on the Tour itself.
Point being the atmosphere during a global virus is not the best. When Staff is not forthcoming about medical issues. Evacuations, transfers of potential ...
We only cruise Princess since our first Alaskan trip. We took all 4 of our kids on that one and highly recommend people bring their kids and use the kids clubs. This one was just me and my partner for a quick break. We were only doing the first 7 days - Eastern CARIBBEAN!
Despite all the health fears this year, with the information we had at the time, we felt safe to travel at the end of ...
Our cruise started off on a great with a speedy embarkation. However, we got to the room & a balcony chair was broken & our tv (multiple times). Then due to a medical emergency, we were delayed leaving princess cay, which then made us late for St. John (the whole reason we booked this cruise was for hiking St. John national park). Princess rebooked but then we were delayed by port authority and ...
The on board experience for my first cruise was great. After talking to seasoned cruisers on board, I found that most preferred Princess Cruise's larger staterooms and variety of activities to those they had experienced on other cruiselines. Our ship was not allowed to dock at the end of our cruise until 2 crew members were tested for the Coronavirus. This meant a whole extra day at sea but the ...
We love Princess cruises and especially the Regal. Her crew is fantastic. The crew must be the reason we go back to the Regal. Our latest cruise on the Regal was to St Thomas and St Marten. We have taken this cruise previously and just enjoy being on this ship. We cruise with family and usually book a balcony cabin.
On this past cruise, the Regal was not allowed to dock back in Fort ...
Had the time of my life. Medallion experience was fantastic. Embarkation was ultra smooth. Took us merely 1 hr 45 mins from reaching the port ( our taxi ride from Miami to FLL port was twice as more inconvenient) to get settled in our cabin. Disembarking was a big hassle but the situation was truly unusual, even for the crew, so understandable.
The variety and quality of food was absolutely ...