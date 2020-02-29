I’d always heard this ship was fun. It is! Great food, service- But we saw this show, An entertainer named DARREN DOWLER. Singer, guitarist, impressionist, darn good looking! Truly it was the best show I’ve ever seen. Many people were upset because it was the first night and they missed him. He should have been on the first real sea day. He’s a legit star. Most cruise shows are so-so, but this was ...
THANK YOU Princess for enforcing vaccinations, distancing and wearing masks! While others complained in their reviews about "medical terrorism", I hope they will never have to go through COVID-19 illness and find out the reason why we prevent in the first place (we have, and we don't want it again).
Basically everyone was compliant (crew 99%, passengers 95%), and not grudgingly - of course you ...
decided to join friends who were already booked on this cruise. Panama Canal was on our bucket list so we thought "why not"
There was a technical issue on embarkation which had us feeling very relieved to be Elite status as many passengers waited several hours to get on board. As it was, we did not get our cabin key cards until almost midnight on day 1.
We ended getting an excellent price on ...
This was the first time we had a two week break as we had just retired. As we booked late we only had the choice of two rooms we ended up with room A333 with an adjoining door.
We have done other cruises with luxury liners so i was full of apprehension but we wanted to do a full transit of Panama. The room was adequate bed really comfy. Extremely clean. Plenty of hanging space.Fridge for our ...
Crazy world out there but on our cruise we were treated like princesses! With the new medallions, all the crew knew our names and who we belonged with. And we could find each other, generally. Embarking and disembarking was so easy with doing all the paper work before getting to the ship and having the medallions on. They say there were over 3000 passengers but we didn't see them! Except for the ...
After sailing to Alaska on Princess with family and friends for our 50th we knew we would sail with Princess again. We've wanted to go through the Panama Canal and one 6 of us found we could during the first two weeks of March we jumped at the chance.
A computer glitch messed with what we know to be a generally efficient check in. Though, conditions were less than ideal, I applaud the ...
I choose this cruise because wanted to do the Panama Canal it was our first time with Princess and will be the last time.
The food was terrible with no variety with lots of junk food deep fried
We like fine dining there were none
It’s started at the airport pick up 3 hrs late and 2 hrs to embark cruise we were supposed to leave at 4 pm and left at 8.30
Very disorganized.
They left ...
BREAKFAST
Most of the food in the buffet was COLD. The toast, English muffins, and bagels were run through an automated toaster when the buffet was opened and were served for the next several hours. Fried eggs were also cooked earlier and the warming pans delivered either cold or luke warm eggs. The only made to order item were the omelets, and they were great!
LUNCH & DINNER
Again ...
For us this was the cruise of a life time for us. Celebrating a Birthday, 45th wedding anniversary and retirement Cruise. We live on the east coast. And proberly will not go west ever again. So we picked this one. The itinerary was great. The island of Moorea was the most beautiful island we have ever seen. True paradise. We have seen every island in the Caribbean,nothing even comes close.
Oh ...
There was a glitch getting on the ship, which caused us to not start off the best, we waited in line outside the ship for hours & were never told why we were not allowed to board, and then once inside, more long lines- we heard it was a computer problem. Once we were onboard, they gave us temporary room cards, which meant we had to find the room steward every time we wanted to get into our room, ...