Chose princess as not tried them before. We have sailed with p and o and royal Caribbean.
Maybe our expectations were high but this ship just is not ready for the British stay cations.
The menu for the restaurants is very small and the quality very poor. Mind you if you like McDonald's breakfast you should be in for a treat, as I think the buffer restaurant is based around that. The service ...
We chose this cruise because of the stop at St. Petersburg. We also booked a two day excursion through Princess and were very satisfied with the experience. The start at Copenhagen and later a stop at Tallin and Warnemunde/Rostok (we didn't go to Berlin) were new to us. The other countries, Sweden, Norway and Finland we had visited before but enjoyed going back again. We have traveled Princess ...
We flew onto Copenhagen the day before the cruise making our way to the ship on our own.
This cruise went to many places in northern and Eastern Europe in the former Soviet block.
We enjoy visiting historic and UNESCO sites and St. Petersburg’s palaces and churches and the Peterhof Palace and gardens were wonderfully beautiful on a grand scale.
In the evening we enjoyed a variety of ...
Embarkation was very smooth and we were on ship within 20 minutes of arriving at the port. Our cabin C212 was ready for us and luggage arrived very soon.
Anyone using this cabin in future should note that although the theatre is on deck 6 and 7 the sound travels all the way to deck 10 where we heard every rehearsal and every show very loudly. You would have thought that perhaps they could have ...
Excellent cruise. The captain provided informative narratives each day. The production shows were outstanding. The art lectures were quite interesting. Food was outstanding, particularly at dinner in the dining room. Most nights I ordered the fish entree and was never disappointed! There were so many choices of healthy deliciously prepared vegetarian dishes at the buffet as well as a wide ...
Exceeded our expectations from embarkation to debarkation. Crews are very friendly and helpful. You don’t get hungry as lots of yummy foods on board and lots of sporting activities you can do on board to ensure you don’t get extra kg while indulging with lots of good variety of foods. Medallion class made everything on board really easy. They have a very systematic system where everything really ...
Everything...cruise Princess the best. The best service, entertainment,food,excursions etc.
Been cruising with Princess for many years and it never disappoints us. We are Elite members and we love the extras that Princess gives us. Excellant Baltic Cruise. We love the Mediterranean cruise also. Also, their Carribean cruises are the best all around and love their private island and ports of ...
We chose this cruise mainly because we've enjoyed all previous Princess cruises and we wanted to see new countries. We arranged our travel time so we could spend a day in Copenhagen before embarking on the cruise. With the medallion system embarkation went smoothly and we were on board within 20 min. of arriving at the ship. Our luggage arrived at our room very shortly after we did, which ...
My husband was celebrating a BIG birthday, and he loves cruising. I was looking for a cruise where we could celebrate in style. I was also looking for a trip that would cross some locations off of his bucket list. This trip fit the bill perfectly.
Let me start my review by talking about the check-in process. It was excellent! We took advantage of the early medallion check-in. Here is how ...
St. Petersburg, Russia has been on our bucket list for years as has the Scandinavian Countries. We chose this cruise because it encompassed all of the countries we wanted to visit without having to pack and unpack, haul luggage on trains or to planes and it was our hotel, our meals and our entertainment neatly packaged!!!
We were impressed with how Princess handled the 3500 passengers both ...