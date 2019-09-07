We wanted to be part of the Princess restart and we wanted to visit Alaska again. The crew, staff, and ports of call could not have been more accommodating, welcoming, or appreciative of the passengers!
Since we had had completed the “Ocean Ready” process on the new Princess Medallion application our embarkation could not have been smoother or quicker! We showed our passports, Covid ...
We are a limited capacity cruise with 64% of capacity on board !
Never once did we feel unsafe on this cruise and with a year and a half to prepare, the ship was spotless.
The only way you knew you were in a covid environment was at the buffet as we were served.
The crew were genuinely happy to see us and greet us. Not the canned kind, these had the glint in their eyes that you ...
A relocation cruise seeing new ports looked great.Hi trip was OK, but a lot of little issues stopped us from putting deposit on future cruise – It started at beginning – not given cabin number till couple days of sailing, then week later in Vancouver having to move a few cabins up the hall?Re cabin my wife and I hit head or shoulder on bed hanging on wall a few times. Accepted captain’s invite to ...
First time to go on cruise, Alaska cruise to be exact, close to home . Embark Seattle, WA. Embarkation and debarkation process were smooth and easy compare to airport. The ships is beautiful and clean, our cabin (interior) is spacious for two, spacious compare to some regular hotel room. Dining are wonderful, lots of foods selections and lots of dining areas to go to, you never go hungry while ...
My wife have always wanted to visit Alaska by a cruise ship. So it was between Princess and Holland America as they offered the most itineraries with Glacier Bay. Holland America's Eurodam had a very similar itinerary as our Ruby Princess and almost chose that over the Ruby. The service aboard Ruby was very good. Room steward was excellent. Our mini-suite cabin was more than spacious for 2 ...
This is by far the worst cruise we’ve taken. Noise, noise, noise every morning starting at 4 am and lasting until1-2pm. Then after that time if still in the room now there’s running, heels noise from shoes. We was on the 14 floor. We complain they say we have to investigate, Internet wasn’t working, we was told we have to investigate. Blood on the sheets, we was told:oh not blood maybe food from ...
we picked this cruise so that we could experience Alaska and sail back to Australia. The overall experience was not that good. The food was not very good at all and had very little variety and flavour. The entertainment was extremely disappointing and not up to par with other cruises we had had prior to this. There were a lot of minor things that made this cruise much less enjoyable than what we ...
I truly chose this cruise for my parents, myself & sister because of the great deal. We were able to stay in a beautiful suite at a great discount. But we loved the huge balcony and appreciated the size of the suite and would have paid more for the wonderful week we experienced. Our only complaint was the lack of seating at the Horizons buffet (Dad is a buffet fan, but the crowd was a nightmare, ...
This was our first cruise with Princess Cruise Lines. Princess has quickly became our favorite! The embarkation process was extremely smooth and organized! We were amazed at how quickly it went! The ship was spotless from top to bottom everywhere you looked! We took the Ultimate Ship Tour which allowed us to see the areas that most guests are not allowed into and it was very ...
I chose Princess Cruise for 2 reasons. I used to do security in tge building in Seattle where their customer service was and they where wonderful folks. They made a great impression on me. The second reason was Princess goes above snd beyond for Vets. That really impressed me and was a wonderful bonus. My husband got credit on board for serving our country.
This whole week was relaxing had ...