Reykjavik to Arctic Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
36 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 36 Reykjavik to Arctic Cruise Reviews

First impressions were good, then….

Review for Le Champlain to Arctic

User Avatar
FortLaudCruiseFan
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Having taken 25+ cruises, I was excited to try “luxury” Ponant Cruises for the first time. The newness of their ships and their “all included” luxury positioning was appealing. Upon boarding the ship, first impressions were strong - everything was clean, contemporary, and crisp. Solid cabin design, with separate compartment for the toilet and other thoughtful design elements. The quality ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Another great cruise but dreadful last day arrangements

Review for Silver Cloud Expedition to Arctic

User Avatar
sssxguy
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Booked this cruise from Reykjavik to Greenland while onboard Silver Cloud’s first Antarctic cruise (reviewed December 2018). It was great to see familiar faces among the crew. In spite of its refurbishment, the ship already feels a bit dated, with constant creaking and temperatures too high in the suite (spotless), but often too low in public areas (some noticeably dusty). Silver Cloud now has ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

New but not ready yet.

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Arctic

User Avatar
KhK_Maintal
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Overall a good cruise with a new ship where you need to accept that some proccesses dont work. The new ship is great. Our suite on deck 9 was really perfect. The main restaurant has a structure we dont like. Its like a quick restaurant. The extra restaurant for suite guests is really good in service. The expectation is that the menu will change within a 2 weeks cruise. Visiting areas ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Poor communications and poor 'expedition' logistics marred the trip.

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Arctic

User Avatar
Dad Dad
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Greenland was rightly the desired destination, with the ship sailing from Reykjavik, Iceland. Passengers were inconvenienced at the outset by the fact that Hurtigruten had taken delivery of the ship before necessary US documentation was in place, consequently the itinerary lost a day's sailing around Iceland. Six weeks on, the promised refund is yet to arrive. Embarkation was shifted from the ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Roald Amundsen - lovely ship, poorly run.

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Arctic

User Avatar
Susan.Sonntag
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

The Roald Amundsen is a brand new ship of a very high standard, but there are issues with how it is run. We chose this cruise because we wanted to go to Greenland and this seemed to be a good itinerary. We were excited by the thought of a new ship, and thought there were a couple of cruises before ours, so that any teething issues would be sorted out. This proved not to be the case. The ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Absolutely Awful Experience - Avoid This Company !

Review for MS Roald Amundsen to Arctic

User Avatar
Grizzly56
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Following a run-in with cancer, this voyage was to be the holiday of a lifetime. Consequently I opted for the suite package ; sadly this was to be a very expensive mistake. Check-in. A late change meant guests were to join the cruise via the Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik city centre. Check-in was @ 15:00 but people were arriving throughout the day. Before check-in time there was no ...
Sail Date: August 2019

ICELANDIC LOOP

Review for Le Boreal to Arctic

User Avatar
plaeger606
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Having never heard of Ponant, we chose this cruise because it did a circumnavigation of Iceland which is what we wanted. The ship was extremely clean, comfortable, and well laid-out. Embarkation from a small port outside of Reykjavik was a breeze (as was disembarkation). Captain Etienne Garcia was terrific - his enthusiasm for the immense beauty of Iceland came through in every message from him ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Prestige Stateroom

See Iceland from the sea

Review for National Geographic Explorer to Arctic

User Avatar
Violinbow
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We were on the Circumnavigation of Iceland, July 23-August 3, 2019 and it was a great way to see Iceland, as promised by the Captain. The ship was very comfortable and functional. Our cabin, 305, only had one small porthole, that might have been claustrophobic, but we spent little time there and the porthole made it easy to darken the cabin when it was still light at midnight. The cabin is also ...
Sail Date: July 2019

Better than Imagined

Review for Le Laperouse to Arctic

User Avatar
Dolt
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My friend actually chose this Ponant cruise because of its interesting title: "In the Wake of the Vikings", and because of historical interest and curiosity about lands I had never before visited I decided it was a grand idea to see parts of Iceland and Scotland and finish in Norway where great adventurers had set out from to explore initially unknown lands. This cruise did not disappoint - the ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Lovely cruise

Review for Le Laperouse to Arctic

User Avatar
mp0522
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

My cruise with Ponant was definitely a memorable experience! We were in the Reykjavik to Bergen cruise onboard Le Laperouse, the newest ship in the fleet. The ship was modern and luxurious - perhaps not to everyone’s taste, but I really liked it! However, the two things that stood out the most for me were the staff’s excellent and friendly service and the sumptuous food. The restaurant staff knew ...
Sail Date: August 2018

