I have had many memorable trips, but this was #1! I think of this trip every day. The only disappointments during the trip were the electronic tour guides, that rarely worked; I found the bed sheets very warm & uncomfortable (rubberized?) I complained & told them that I don't have any body fluids leaking during the night & they suggested putting a blanket down, but it never happened. I was ...
Normally we cannot book AmaWaterways in Germany. But in this Corona times, no American can board the ship. So the cruiseline worked together with a german Travel Agency and offered 5 day cruises on Rhine and Mosel. We combined two cruises, one heading north from Cologne/Germany to Amsterdam/Netherland. The following one from Cologne to Straßburg/France.
A wonderful ship, great crew, ...
Never having been to Europe before nor done a river cruise decided on the Romantic Danube cruise at end of December. We have done a number of ocean cruises but this was our first river cruise. Having heard so many positive things about Viking we had high expectations. The first part of our trip the 3 day Prague extension was wonderful - viking host and guides along with nice hotel made for a ...
Last minute because the significant reduction in solo supplement was appealing. Turns out the ship was only 65% full so I probably could have negotiated for 0 supplement. Because the dates straddled the New Year holiday, the wide age range from teens to elders made it especially enjoyable. And the weather was much friendlier than anticipated.
AmaLea is barely 2 years old and everything ...
Have heard about crystal and decided to try it out. Previously we had done a Viking river cruise was NOT excited about that and were reluctant to do another river cruise but thought we would.
we boarded the ship in Budapest. We spent time there before cruising on up the Danube. I won't bore you with the daily stuff but suffice it to say we enjoyed all of the excursions and side trips they ...
Decided on CroisiEurope for my first river cruise - 5 nights roundtrip from Vienna.
Cabin
I went for a cabin on the top deck and was glad I did. Beds were really comfortable and the room was very well appointed with floor to ceiling windows. The bathroom was fairly basic and quite small but it did the job.
Dining
There is one dining room with allocated tables for the entire voyage. ...
I went with my parents for Christmas vacation. I will list the pros and cons.
Pros:
-The ship is well heated
-The rooms and showers are clean
-They will bend over backwards to accommodate you
-Some of the excursions are decent
-The staff is cordial and well-vetted
-The excursions are planned so that you don't have to do much thinking or organizing
-It is handicap ...
We had done several Viking river and ocean cruises but had wanted to experience the Christmas Markets. The trip met and exceeded our expectations! Viking, as always, has the best service but the crew were especially excited since this was their next to last trip of the season. Then they return home until April. The ship was fully decorated to embrace the season. And the food choices also reflected ...
We have done previous Scenic River Cruises and loved them. We wanted to immerse ourselves in all things European Christmas with the luxury of scenic. However Scenic didn’t provide anything Christmas on this cruise. Lacking Christmas decoration, no special Christmas Eve dinner and no special Christmas Day festival. Very disappointing. This cruise was at the end of the season and Scenic Crystal was ...
This was our first Scenic river cruise, which was advertised as a “Christmas Wonderland”. There wasn’t any Christmas wonderment about it. The only decorations were a tree in the entrance, one in the lounge and 2 foam snowflakes on the windows in the lounge. In the dining room a small table decoration per table. That was it, no lights etc. We parked next to a few ships who were beautifully ...