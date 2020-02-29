This was an absolutely amazing trip! The itinerary was perfect! Cabin and staff were phenomenal! Food was delicious but, husband got sick and that was a major bummer. This was my second time cruising with Crystal and had there not been an encounter with food poisoning, they would receive 5 stars hands down!
Crystal takes great pride in everything that they do. I met friendly guests (even the ...
Didnt end up sailing as cruise cancelled because of Coronavirus. Extremely rude, grumpy drink staff. Spent one night on board. Buffet was so small with well below average variety of food compared to other cruises I've been on. Food in dining room not good as well. Didnt get bread or coffee and having a drink card was a complete waste considering they dont serve cocktails or spirits in the dining ...
We chose this cruise and were joined by two friends. As mentioned in other reviews we did not set sail due to Corona Virus affecting sailing ports of call. Have to say we found the staff extremely helpful and courteous at all times. Keep in mind these people were under extreme stress being far from their home base and not having any certainty of their position. The ship was very clean and there ...
Our cruise was round the (Portuguese) Cape Verde islands off the coast of west Africa. After four days the captain told us that we had been ordered back to port due to the impact of the corona virus outbreak. We returned to Sal where we were anchored off shore for the next five days. The captain and crew worked tirelessly to ensure that we felt completely safe and reassured during a difficult and ...
My experience with costa cruise would be the worst travel experience I have ever endured.only on the ship for 24 hours, never left the embarkation port before we were told to disembark. The process of passengers getting their documentation back was a debacle waiting in lines for several hours elderly persons fainting, no care for passengers welfare was apparent. After this Costa only wants to give ...
Having long wanted to visit the area of the Indian Ocean (Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar, La Reunion) covered by this cruise, we were pleased to find the one operator, Costa, who seemed able to include all these in a two-week, very reasonably priced package in a circular cruise starting from Mauritius.
We took the gamble of booking a reserved but unknown balcony cabin and were pleased to ...
We have been regular Silversea travellers including twice on the Silver Spirit before it was lengthened. The lengthening seems to have produced a jerky motion at low speeds.
The cruise from Singapore to Mumbai only got as far as the first port: Phuket. With all the scheduled ports closed we then meandered around the South China Sea for 10 days hoping someone would let us in. Eventually, we ...
We chose this cruise — 14 days Singapore to Mumbai — because we were offered a once-in-a-lifetime deal.
Sadly, CV-19 caught up with us and seven of our ports refused us entry. Nevertheless, after 18 days, we made it to Darwin, in Australia.
How can I begin to explain how marvellous the crew were! The ship was kept absolutely spotless! And I mean that. Every day, every surface was sanitised — ...
This was the link cruise between Imagine Cruising’s Wonders of the World tour which should have included China and India - full review of that on Tripadviser.
Joined the ship at Singapore and set sail for a 14 day journey to Mumbai via Thailand, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Cochin. From the first moment the ship and its staff exceeded expectations - a smaller ship at 604 passengers than many cruise ...
We were looking forward to the places we had not been to and on entering the ship and cabin, our YouTube expectations were met by the fixtures and fittings we found. On sailing North from Singapore to Thailand all was well, but after the first port of Phuket the cruise went pear shape. Myanmar and then Sri Lanka closed its borders. So back to Malaysia and after landing in Penang, and the port for ...