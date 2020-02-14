  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Rome (Civitavecchia) to the Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

4.0
Very Good
4542 reviews

1-10 of 4,542 Rome (Civitavecchia) to the Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Beautiful Ship, Terrible Cruise Line

Review for Costa Smeralda to Mediterranean

luv croosn avatar

luv croosn

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

I have been on 17 cruises and this was by far the worst I have ever been on. I purchased this cruise thru cruise builders (never again) and therefore I don’t know how much the cruise by itself cost us. We are a couple in our 50’s and we brought our two adult daughters. But Costa tries to charge for every little thing. You should not go hungry on a cruise and we did. The buffet is open only ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Classic Balcony Stateroom

No complaints

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

DFH_VT avatar

DFH_VT

6-10 Cruises

Age 30s

First Mediterranean cruise, I've been on 10 total cruises. Service was great staff was friendly, restaurant staff was friendly and entertaining and was really involved in keeping our young children smiling. Food was ...ok... nothing special, still was better than you'd get at the drive thru. This was right at the beginning of COVID-19 in Italy, MSC was quick to respond on board and a clean ship ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Bella Inside Stateroom

Traveled with children

Stunning Ship

Review for MSC Grandiosa to Europe - Western Mediterranean

Norahkiora avatar

Norahkiora

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

I went on this cruise with my daughter and her two little boys, aged 4 and 6. We chose it because it matched the boy’s half term dates. The ship looked enormous, I really doubted it would be ‘for me’. With the corona virus our passports were examined, page by page, to ensure we hadn’t visited a China or Asia and our temperatures taken. We also had to answer health questions. The boarding ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Fantastica Super Family (2 Balcony Staterooms)

First Spirit Cruise after drydock - BIG MISTAKE!

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Mediterranean

mertziek avatar

mertziek

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We booked this cruise 18 months before the sail date. The itinerary was great and included many bucket list places for us. Several months after we booked, we found out the ship was going into a major renovation/dry dock. We debated canceling but the itinerary had so many of our bucket list places it was too good to pass up. A few months before sailing, we were advised our 21 day cruise was ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

AVOID!!Never ever again on this ship - Disappointed at lack of support from NCL!

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Mediterranean

hsabah avatar

hsabah

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Wow.. This was a ridiculous experience. First a couple days before sailing from Rome, we received notice that our trip was postponed by a few days.. and 4 ports were removed. Well, we were supposed to board a flight to Rome on Feb. 8 with sailing on the 11th. Now we were sailing late evening on the 14th and 4 major ports were taken away. No advance notice.. NCL said we had the option to cancel ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

NCL losing the plot

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Mediterranean

ashleyg13 avatar

ashleyg13

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

looked a decent price for a solo, originally 20 nights it was reduced to 17 nights with a promised 25% reduction and a 25% off the next booking - problems with a refit lead to the reduced cruise nights the rearranged flights meant that ncl put me up in a hotel for one night at fumicino airport. I had to arrange my own transfers to be refunded later which was odd as I was greeted at the airport ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Inside

Rome to Dubai comedy of errors

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Mediterranean

Ga2dance avatar

Ga2dance

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Just recently returned from NCL Spirit cruise that was suppose to be 21 days from Rome-Dubai, leaving on Feb. 11. This was changed because the ship was being refurbished and it was not ready. New date Feb. 14. We were not notified until 5 days before sailing, after we were in route to spend a few days in Rome. Because of this there were 4 ports that were deleted. They offered $300 for flight ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview Picture Window

Has anyone received their refund

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Mediterranean

3630greyfield avatar

3630greyfield

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Big mistake. We weren't told at the time of booking that the ship was being refurbished but thought at least things will be updated. Nice. Well the toilets didn't work on the first day and few, if any, restrooms in the public areas were available. The toilets worked intermittently for the first few days. Our cabin's heating/air conditioning worked intermittently as well. We stayed ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony

A bucket-list cruise wish from traveling companions turns to bottom of bucket!

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Mediterranean

BKKK avatar

BKKK

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

As several other posts describe a recent NCL Spirit cruise that was supposed to be 21 days from Rome-Dubai, leaving on Feb. 11, I would like to add my observations.The sail date  was changed because the ship was being refurbished and it was not ready. A new date Feb.14 was given, we were not notified until 5 days before sailing, after we were in route to spend a few days in Civitavecchia . Because ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Nice vacation , good shows, interesting ports and Suez canal

Review for Norwegian Spirit to Mediterranean

Ekaterina Panycheva avatar

Ekaterina Panycheva

10+ Cruises

Age 30s

I like cruising and was basically looking for places where I have never been before . I did enjoy most of the ports , loved activities , basketball, games , shows , spa salon and food . Met lots of interesting people from all over the world. Played and won deal or not deal game( one of my favourites) . Went to most of dance classes , where Dan and Bianca where instructors, laughter during their ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Inside

