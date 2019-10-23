  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Rome (Civitavecchia) Norwegian Epic Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
4159 reviews
24 Awards
Indescribable gouging that ought to be forbidden by law. Dont say you
13825, home for 7 days which turned into 9
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
314 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
The Good and Not so Good
"Just disembarked yesterday, so I thought I'd review while it's still fresh in my mind. Embarkation in Civi was smooth and seamless and well organized, the whole process took less than 1/2 hour. When we got to..."Read More
toddw2u avatar

toddw2u

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 314 Rome (Civitavecchia) Norwegian Epic Cruise Reviews

The Good and Not so Good

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
toddw2u
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Just disembarked yesterday, so I thought I'd review while it's still fresh in my mind. Embarkation in Civi was smooth and seamless and well organized, the whole process took less than 1/2 hour. When we got to our balcony stateroom there was a strong urine smell in the toilet area, not a great first impression. Off I went to guest services, where they apologized and promised to have the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Balcony

The Epic Nickel and Dime Tour

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
idoubtit
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Recommended by a travel agent. Cabin was for a handicapped person, which meant after a shower the entire bathroom floor was wet! Yuck! Shore tours were very expensive for what you got, not very informative, and poorly executed. Take a Scenic or Viking river cruise to find informative shore tours, these were a bust and mostly self-guided. What a rip. The bed wasn't particularly ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Penny pinching, rude and underwhelming

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
marjorie93
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise to see as much as possible on a short trip. First mistake NEVER board in Rome. The port is a hole, the train serving it has no luggage space and when we arrived at the port the lifts were out of order so everyone struggled with suitcases, prams etc up and down stairs. The transportation buses were old and cramped and again very little space for bags and no porters. We were ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Courtyard Penthouse with Balcony

Ship in poor shape. Not as “Epic” as I was expecting.

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
donutman1234
6-10 Cruises • Age 20s

I chose this cruise as a short getaway. As this is a mega-ship and relatively modern I was expecting something great. Unfortunately it was a let down in almost all areas. The ship itself is in very poor shape. The outside is rusty and the crew were white-washing the hull when we were docked. The carpeting is threadbare in many areas, particularly the theatre and lounges. The furniture in most ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Good food and drinks

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Jose&amp;Elva SoCal
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The Epic has great food and bartenders, entertainment was good and many music venues to choose from. There is always something going on on board and plenty of lounge chairs to just relax if that’s what you are looking to do. The specialty dinners were terrific and worth the money. The only downside is the size of the cabins are good for two passengers we had were three in a rear facing balcony ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Aft-Facing Balcony

I LOVED EVERY MOMENT!

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
stephanPT
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

After reading some reviews on this site i was apprehensive about the cruise, but soon realized, that people complaining about this cruise are crazy! My Solo Cabin was very comfortable, and had more space than i expected! The Solo Lounge is a great place to relax, and make new friends. It was always stocked with refreshments and basic breakfast food. I didn't think i would - but i loved ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Studio

Never again!

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
coco20199
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

Back home just last week from my first Norwegian cruise aboard the Epic. I had an amazing holiday thanks to the lovely, friendly people that I met on board. Would I cruise again with the Epic though? Don’t think so. I’ll start by mentioning the positive points about the ship that made my trip enjoyable. The ship is clean, well maintained and the decor is sublime. Very hard working crew. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Studio

First time on NCL - overall very good trip

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Kjh216
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

I felt the need to write a review after seeing so many negative ones prior to sailing. There were some negative experiences but overall it was a great trip and I would book with NCL again. Reduced Airfare - this was a great deal to fly from Newark to Rome for only $400. Our biggest issue was they wouldn’t let us change our arrival or departure date so we were not able to spend time in Rome. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Family Balcony

Nickel and Dimed...

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
shiroisakana
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

1. Nickel And Dimed: I felt like everything was extra money after I paid for my cruise. - The app to message people around the ship was $10. - Most of the restaurants you had to pay for ($40-$50/person) - The best entertainment you had to pay for. - All drinks except water you had to pay for. (other ships I have sailed with let you get a soda or lemonade or something similar with your ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Mid-Ship Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

GREAT CRUISE-LOUSY CABIN/BATHROOM SETUP

Review for Norwegian Epic to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
angelfish888
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We selected the Epic for our Mediterranean tour, starting in Rome (Civitavecchia). Experience on the ship was very satisfying. Many bars with singers/activities all day and night. Food on the Epic was very good with 2 separate but equal dining rooms or the Garden Buffet, and many specialty restaurants (I did not try). I was glad that they opened the buffet until 11:30 PM for late snacks. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Family Inside

Find a Norwegian Epic Cruise from £229

Reviews of Norwegian Epic Cruises from Other Departure Ports
Norwegian Epic Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)
Norwegian Epic Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Fort Lauderdale (Port Everglades)
Norwegian Epic Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Cozumel
Norwegian Epic Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Acapulco
Norwegian Epic Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Port Canaveral (Orlando)
Norwegian Epic Cruise Reviews for Cruises from Dover
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.