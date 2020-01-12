"This was our 7th cruise on Royal Caribbean but our first on the Adventure of the Seas. We have been on the Sovereign, Majesty, Enchantment, Quantum, Freedom, and Oasis of the Seas. We chose this cruise because it is..."Read More
ShipFaced5
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 50s
Filters
1-10 of 1,748 Caribbean Adventure of the Seas Caribbean Cruise Reviews
We wanted to participate in the first sailing, shame on us for assuming it would be special. We went in knowing there would be kinks but as a family we were treated like lepers. We all tested negative, the teens multiple times but still identified them with bands to make sure we were treated accordingly. Our dining team couldn't have spent any less time with us, so much money to be so ...
In south Florida for a relative's wedding and decided to cruise with brother and his family who has sailed on Royal Caribbean for several years. This was cruise number 18 for me but have only cruised on Carnival and Princess until this cruise.
Embarkation- was in a junior suite so went to the suite line- very fast and we were on the ship in 30 minutes.
The Ship- oh my gosh, it was lovely! ...
This was our first cruise and didn't really know what to expect of it. But the second we got on the ship we knew it would be great. We got on the ship around 12p and went directly to the Windjammer on floor 11 due to the state rooms not being available until 1p the windjammer staff made sure the buffet was safe, clean and a overall good experience, when you walk in they make sure everyone washes ...
Staff, service food and entertainment were exceptional. Hit some very windy days and one rainy day that limited poolside activities. This was my second time aboard the Adventurer and I forgot how confining the balcony was. The major negative of our trip was the condition of the ship and maintenance. Rugs, chairs and sofas were not the cleanest and resembled the coat on a Dalmatian. Windows were ...
We chose it because of Port and destinations. The ship is old and it shows all over. The MDR staff was excellent but tablecloths were stained and you could see black marks on the table through them. After the first night our table was exchanged for another one. Casino staff must have been in training. Windjammer staff was terrible! Entertainment was a bright spot!
The Islands were awesome and ...
Inexpensive btb after celebrity silhouette....dining room food on adventure was excellent,
Far less crew than is needed; plastic glasses rolled around on windy top deck; public washrooms often needed attention; windjammer was a zoo and hours of operation were not early enough in the morning or long enough for lunch; signing up for pool towels meant we collected return towels rather than have ...
This was our third cruise having sailed on Norwegian and Celebrity previously. We were very pleased with those too but the focus on customer service was excellent on this ship.
Every evening Desti went table to table in MDR to inquire about food and service experience. There was someone in Windjammer who did the same. The food was excellent in both venues. I appreciated the staff in Windjammer ...
We chose this cruise for it's itinerary. The days at sea combined with Aruba, Curacao and Bonaire was very appealing. We had not been on Royal Caribbean in quite a few years and wanted to give it another try.
We were satisfied with the cruise but nothing was so good that we would plan on returning to Royal Caribbean. The ship felt so small. The public spaces were always crowded and we had ...
My Dad (84) and I (43) had a great father/son cruise onboard the Adventure! My Dad stayed for almost a week at the Fountainbleau in Miami, and I joined him for the last couple of days. This was a very nice hotel, but I'd be happier spending half as much and staying more toward South Beach in a boutique hotel that includes breakfast (such as the Shepley, where we stayed last year).
On ...
Embarking was so easy. Out of the taxi and on the ship within 20 mins.
Same for disembarking although we took our own bags off as had an early flight.
We chose this cruise to celebrate my husbands 50th birthday. Traveling with 2 children aged 10 & 8.
This was our first cruise so a medium sized ship seemed more suited.
Our balcony stateroom was ok, a bit tight for 4 people. We had a ...