  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Caribbean Allure of the Seas Caribbean Cruise Reviews

5.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
2976 reviews
64 Awards
Allure of the Seas
View of room 8190 from the balcony door
View of room 8190 looking out at balcony
This is a view from our balcony as we were leaving Labadee (substituted for
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
2805 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
1st time on Royal and it won't be the last
"I originally chose this ship for its itinerary St Kitts, St Thomas and Nassau. As well is for the time of year after the super active hurricane season and my birthday. Once our island stops were changed from St..."Read More
momtokc avatar

momtokc

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

Filters

1-10 of 2,805 Caribbean Allure of the Seas Caribbean Cruise Reviews

We'll be back!!

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

beachlovers4 avatar

beachlovers4

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

This cruise was to celebrate our 35th wedding anniversary. My husband had never been on a cruise and had no idea what to expect. I had cruised about 40 years ago with NCL and enjoyed it very much. Life happened and road trips were easier. I wanted to do something BIG for our anniversary and I talked hubby into this cruise. We're from San Diego, I wish RCI would put a ship in San Diego or Los ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Star Class with a Wow Factor

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

GHConvert88 avatar

GHConvert88

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

Chose this cruise as with children we love the variety of things to do and the excursions in the Caribbean are far more child-friendly than European ones making it worth the extra flight time. From start to finish STAR class gave us the Wow factor. From arrival at the cruise terminal being ushered through our own dedicated security line, meeting our genie and being on the Ship, in our suite ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Aquatheater Suite with Balcony - Deck 9

Traveled with children

Less Than Wowed

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

Winknee avatar

Winknee

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

I wanted to love RC. We‘ve cruised many times but this was our first on RC. My family and I were less than wowed. I realize the ship is heading to dry dock soon so perhaps they’ll make some necessary repairs but truly, it should have gone to dry dock before this sail. Due to a bad propeller our itinerary was initially altered 3 months from our cruise. We received notice but truly, 3 months ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with children

Great Time - Disappointed with Port Changes

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

Housingcopper avatar

Housingcopper

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

My wife and I chose this cruise to surprise my folks and relatives, and it was an amazing success!!! My wife and I flew into Fort Lauderdale from Chicago the day of the cruise. This makes my wife a nervous wreck, but seeing as how we booked last minute it saved us almost $1000 dollars on airfare, hotel, and food. Amazingly, from the time we landed to embarkation was less than an hour. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Central Park View Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

A Wonderful Time with Married Couples

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - All

my514ce avatar

my514ce

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

This was the 10th Anniversary cruise for Family Life Ministries which they call, "Love Like You Mean It." The whole ship was booked for married couples and nobody (except for artists or presenters) were allowed to bring their children. We have thoroughly enjoyed some cruises with our kids, but this was amazing! The lines weren't too long to get on the Flowrider or zipline, and you could walk up ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Best Cruise Ever!

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

eshook07 avatar

eshook07

10+ Cruises

Age 30s

We chose this ship because it worked w/the time and places we wanted to go/visit. We’ve been on 10 cruises together/12 each. This has got to be my favorite one. Between the airports/airlines, port, ship, etc, we had a seamless trip. The crew was amazing, the excursions, everything. Monoj & Dion were such good waiters that we requested them every night. The funny thing is, that we weren’t ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony Accessible

Great, but could have been better

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

michaelmills09 avatar

michaelmills09

First Time Cruiser

Age 20s

I will start off saying our cruise experience was really good. Overall, our party of 5 (4,25,26,54,55 y/o) all had a blast. We had two rooms and the service at our rooms was really good. Our head waiter (Joey) was great in the dining hall. A little shy, but slowly broke out of his shell. For the food, it left us wanting more. Some items were great! Some, not so much. We got a lot of over cooked ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony Accessible

Traveled with children

Great Time on Allure

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

sawpgw avatar

sawpgw

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

This was my 13th cruise (Diamond) and my SO's first. We were with the Chicago Music Cruise group. This is my second cruise on an Oasis class ship. My cruise style is as casual and unhurried as possible. I expect nothing more than good food, good drinks and a good time. This cruise gave all 3. Through the port was relatively easy although miss the Diamond priority lines but I guess ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Boardwalk View Balcony

Good Times on the Allure

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

Saturngrl avatar

Saturngrl

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Lots to say about this cruise: Embarkation: We had The Key and arrived to the port before the doors opened. One door was clearly designated for Key members. We breezed through Security and check-in, then were escorted to the Key waiting area in the terminal. The waiting area was divided into groups for Suites, Pinnacle, Diamond Plus and Diamond members, The Key, then the remaining boarding ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Disappointed!

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

Patsyvp avatar

Patsyvp

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

I’ve been on Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas this week and was highly disappointed to find that one of the complimentary restaurants included in my cruise fare had been bought out by a group for the entire week and closed to the public. I cruised on the sister ship last year and loved the Solarium Bistro and Samba Grill and really looked forward to eating there on this cruise. It is so close to ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Find an Allure of the Seas Cruise from £284

Caribbean Cruise Reviews for Other Royal Caribbean Ships
Liberty of the Seas Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Liberty of the Seas Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Brilliance of the Seas Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Vision of the Seas Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Anthem of the Seas Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Oasis of the Seas Caribbean Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.