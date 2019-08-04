  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Royal Caribbean Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
845 reviews

1-10 of 845 Royal Caribbean Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews

An empty ship all to yourself!

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Neilf19740
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We chose this cruise as all passengers needed to be from the UK, fully vaccinated and have passed a PCR test within 3 days of travel. This gave confidence that it would actually be safer to go cruising than stroll around the local shopping centre (where masks appear to have been abandoned). Another factor for this cruise was that it wouldn't be full. In fact, there were less than 1,000 ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Ocean View with Large Balcony

Dated Taster Cruise

Review for Independence of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
flicjagger
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We have cruised with P&O and NCL and decided to do a Royal Caribbean taster cruise before we committed to booking a full cruise for us and our children. We travelled with our 2 and a half year old, we have found it very difficult to get the right level of entertainment for him on previous cruises as he’s not a baby but still too little to go into any clubs/groups. There was a fantastic ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Traveled with children

Short but sweet

Review for Independence of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
sjluci
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise because of the itinerary and because we were already vacationing in London prior. We really enjoyed the ice show “Strings.” The violinist was phenomenal and the choreography of the skaters was great. We ate in the main dining room the first two nights. The food was good, portions could have been bigger but the service was very slow. Izumi was good but it was an hour until we ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Excellent Itinerary Mediocre Ship

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Ninihix
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise for the itinerary which was excellent. Loyal Royal Caribbean diamond member. The cabin was as expected. Very clean. The bathroom sink had shallow cracks in it. The shower faucet had obviously been repaired but not well. There was a sharp hole in the left side handle. On the right side we had to learn how to manipulate the handle to get enough hot water. They did send the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Excellent main restaurant food and service in evenings

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
colleen46
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I always wanted to cruise the Norwegian Fjords and this cruise suited my available dates. I travelled with my teenage niece who was cruising for the first time - it was my 4th cruise holiday and first one with Royal Caribbean. The ship is impressive overall though, on closer inspection, is showing some signs of wear and tear. I was impressed with cabin size. The evening entertainment was good ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

After cruise customer service, appalling

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
wiona
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise as it was sailing to a number of tick box locations. The embarkation process was amongst the easiest of all, after 8 previous cruises, we are big fans of cruise embarkation, this was excellent. We made our way to our cabin 7204 - Ocean view, very clean and as we took our own phone chargers it didn’t matter that the only part of the cabin that didn’t work was the hub socket. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Tired, trying to be a party shop

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
fraser
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Booked this cruise to celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary. The Baltic was chosen and Royal Caribbean as we were in Tallin on the day, a fab place we have visited before. The cruise to the Baltic was pleasant with reasonable weather, no rain!!!. However sun tans would have been missing unless you were an addict who went to the sunbeds when the sun was out. All ports were easy to access ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Very enjoyable cruise.Excellent itinerary. But some criticisms.

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
lyonsdown
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I'd heard about Royal Carribean and knew it had a good reputation. This was my first cruise. We had a great time! The stops were excellent;even Skagen where there wasn't too much to see, was a nice small town. The excursion to St Petersburg was good, even though it was more expensive than some other providers.The 2 guides were full of information. It would have been better to get to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Tired old Explorer, ship and crew in need of TLC. Declining service quality

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
RogerBann
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Just returned from Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas Northern Europe and Russia cruise. THIS IS A FULL REVIEW. Explorer is 20 years old and smaller but otherwise identical layout to Freedom and Independence of the Seas, sharing the same (but smaller) Deck 5 central shopping mall idea, Schooners Bar, triple-floor Sapphire Dining Rooms, Windjammer buffet, ice rink, FlowRider and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with children

Overrated cruise line with a ship showing its age

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
cruisewhippersnapper
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise because it was cheaper than Disney and had basically the same itinerary. I had never been on Royal Caribbean before but I had been told that they were a little below Disney but above Princess, Norwegian and Costa. Embarkation process-Very smooth and fast. Best ever. Cabin- Was quiet and traditional with normal restroom set up(no thanks Norwegian Epic). However the shower ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with children

Baltic Sea Cruise Reviews for Royal Caribbean Ships
