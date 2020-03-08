  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Royal Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Escape the Future Escape Room, advertised starting Day 2 after it was booked up for the entire cruise. It isn't listed anywhere else on the ship and can't be booked through the app.
Ultimate Abyss + Aquatheater
Sorrento's Pizza
Entertainment Place
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
26763 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 26,763 Royal Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Read the reviews and do your research before booking!

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

Ranoah avatar

Ranoah

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Let me first say the entertainment, stateroom attendant and dining room waiters were great! However........ Don’t forget to pack your patience! We planned this trip for our four teenagers during spring break. We decided to not cancel and move forward despite the coronavirus. Which we probably should had canceled but we decided to give it a shot. Huge disappointment. First ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with children

OVERRUN SPRING BREAKERS

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Bahamas

kaysha2004 avatar

kaysha2004

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

This was one of the last cruises before the COVID-19 outbreak took down the cruise lines. I was not on spring break--I'm an actual, real adult that doesn't need to get drunk and vomit all over a cruise ship. The college idiots overran all public areas day and night and were very noisy in the stateroom areas all night long. Despite complaints, the ship staff made no attempts to control them. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

First Cruise - Good dinner, entertainment hit or miss, cigarette smoke horrible

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Bahamas

LAM13 avatar

LAM13

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Dinner in main dining room - Excellent. We made our reservations the night before, or the morning of the same day of dining. Overall the food was very good. Service was great. Upon learning of dietary restrictions, the staff went extremely above and beyond to make sure my needs were met. Prime rib cooked to perfection. Lunch as Mexican Bar - (included) - a great place to grab a meal or a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Amplified changes not so great

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

Markg89147 avatar

Markg89147

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

If you like the casino it's been seriously downsized. They cut it by about 35% and put in a new game room/ sports bar. There are a grand total of 24 non smoking slot machines in the whole place. If you liked on air, it's gone. Now it's the photo studio. If you liked Sabor mexican restaurant. You guessed it. Also gone and replaced by Izumi. Oh and if you liked the locker rooms with showers, saunas ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Promenade View Interior

Garry’s comments

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

GarryB avatar

GarryB

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Heard it was great but honestly it is too big and we don’t smoke and think they should place smoking section anywhere except wher the two main bars on the swimming pools are located. Every time you went to get the over priced drink you had to walk through the smoking area to get it. The beds are terrible, the repair had to be made to our balcony door because of wind noise. It took 3 request ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Fabulous 1st time Royal Caribbean cruise

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

Prometheus1 avatar

Prometheus1

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

In south Florida for a relative's wedding and decided to cruise with brother and his family who has sailed on Royal Caribbean for several years. This was cruise number 18 for me but have only cruised on Carnival and Princess until this cruise. Embarkation- was in a junior suite so went to the suite line- very fast and we were on the ship in 30 minutes. The Ship- oh my gosh, it was lovely! ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Fun Ship with Lots to Do!

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Bahamas

barbtraveler avatar

barbtraveler

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

I have been on Anthem of the Seas for a total of 4 times, and never grow tired of it. This ship has been in service for a few years but is still well maintained and beautiful. The rooms are nicely appointed. This time, I had an inside virtual balcony for the very first time. I am used to having at least a oceanview, but really enjoyed this experience. The food on the ship was excellent, ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior with Virtual Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Anniversary Cruise

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

Sharenamichele avatar

Sharenamichele

2-5 Cruises

My husband and I booked this cruise for our anniversary. We wanted to try one of the mega ships and we are glad we chose Harmony of the Seas. There was so much to do and see on Harmony. This cruise was the last cruise before the Covid shut down so we got very lucky. Due to weather our cruise was moved from an Eastern Caribbean Cruise to a Western Caribbean Cruise. Our hope was to visit new ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

All around enjoyment

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

Iidankmoo avatar

Iidankmoo

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

This was our first cruise and didn't really know what to expect of it. But the second we got on the ship we knew it would be great. We got on the ship around 12p and went directly to the Windjammer on floor 11 due to the state rooms not being available until 1p the windjammer staff made sure the buffet was safe, clean and a overall good experience, when you walk in they make sure everyone washes ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Traveled with children

Wow but

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

Jim Raffan avatar

Jim Raffan

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

PROS The ship was incredible Didn’t feel crowded at all even with 6 thousand people on board Lots of room around the pools Lots to do while on board Solarium was nice Led Zepellin cover band was fantastic Ice show was good Aqua show was good Cats was ok Dining room service was good as was our cabin attendant CONS Very loud music made it hard to have a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Central Park View Interior

