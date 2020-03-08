  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Royal Caribbean Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

Escape the Future Escape Room, advertised starting Day 2 after it was booked up for the entire cruise. It isn't listed anywhere else on the ship and can't be booked through the app.
Ultimate Abyss + Aquatheater
Sorrento's Pizza
Entertainment Place
1-10 of 38,824 Royal Caribbean Family Cruises Cruise Reviews

Lack of information

Review for Voyager of the Seas to South Pacific

Jotodd avatar

Jotodd

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

This was our third trip on voyager and we felt that due to the corona virus issues we should have been kept far more informed than we were. Seven sea days was a joke especially as the ship could have returned to Australian port prior to the 14 day self isolation bane was brought in. Our junior suite was certainly not what I would have called clean let alone sanitised. We regularly had no room ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

New Zealand cancelled cruise

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Australia & New Zealand

GrumpyGrandpa avatar

GrumpyGrandpa

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Looked forward to this cruise as been on Radiance twice before. Easy boarding despite covid-19 issues. Just relaxing before sailing when Captain advised cruise cancelled due to NZ closing ports. Royal Caribbean were great. Really helpful and promised a full refund or 125% credit on cruise cost. Vessel was very clean, lots of people cleaning and wiping down everywhere we went to avoid the dreaded ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Read the reviews and do your research before booking!

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

Ranoah avatar

Ranoah

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Let me first say the entertainment, stateroom attendant and dining room waiters were great! However........ Don’t forget to pack your patience! We planned this trip for our four teenagers during spring break. We decided to not cancel and move forward despite the coronavirus. Which we probably should had canceled but we decided to give it a shot. Huge disappointment. First ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with children

Royal Caribbean: Totally professional and honourable company. Very impressive.

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Middle East

egglo avatar

egglo

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

We booked this cruise on "Jewel of the Seas" long before the Coronavirus scare and decided to go ahead anyway, as we have a daughter living in Dubai whom we wanted to visit. In the couple of weeks before the start date, RCI sent us several reassuring emails that the cruise would go ahead, so we were never left wondering whether we should cancel. I cannot speak highly enough about this cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

OVERRUN SPRING BREAKERS

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Bahamas

kaysha2004 avatar

kaysha2004

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

This was one of the last cruises before the COVID-19 outbreak took down the cruise lines. I was not on spring break--I'm an actual, real adult that doesn't need to get drunk and vomit all over a cruise ship. The college idiots overran all public areas day and night and were very noisy in the stateroom areas all night long. Despite complaints, the ship staff made no attempts to control them. ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

First Cruise - Good dinner, entertainment hit or miss, cigarette smoke horrible

Review for Navigator of the Seas to Bahamas

LAM13 avatar

LAM13

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Dinner in main dining room - Excellent. We made our reservations the night before, or the morning of the same day of dining. Overall the food was very good. Service was great. Upon learning of dietary restrictions, the staff went extremely above and beyond to make sure my needs were met. Prime rib cooked to perfection. Lunch as Mexican Bar - (included) - a great place to grab a meal or a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Hotel of the Seas

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Middle East

bearette avatar

bearette

10+ Cruises

Age 30s

We were literally cut off in the Coronavirus Epidemic so this review will be what happens when things go wrong. We are two upper 30s adults and our two kid, twin boy and girl who were seven and just shy of 8 when we sailed. This sailing was March 9th , so mid-cruise all cruises ceased operations, so this review will let you know how RCCL handles emergencies. The first two days were in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Traveled with children

Amplified changes not so great

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

Markg89147 avatar

Markg89147

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

If you like the casino it's been seriously downsized. They cut it by about 35% and put in a new game room/ sports bar. There are a grand total of 24 non smoking slot machines in the whole place. If you liked on air, it's gone. Now it's the photo studio. If you liked Sabor mexican restaurant. You guessed it. Also gone and replaced by Izumi. Oh and if you liked the locker rooms with showers, saunas ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Promenade View Interior

Garry’s comments

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

GarryB avatar

GarryB

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Heard it was great but honestly it is too big and we don’t smoke and think they should place smoking section anywhere except wher the two main bars on the swimming pools are located. Every time you went to get the over priced drink you had to walk through the smoking area to get it. The beds are terrible, the repair had to be made to our balcony door because of wind noise. It took 3 request ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Fabulous 1st time Royal Caribbean cruise

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

Prometheus1 avatar

Prometheus1

10+ Cruises

Age 40s

In south Florida for a relative's wedding and decided to cruise with brother and his family who has sailed on Royal Caribbean for several years. This was cruise number 18 for me but have only cruised on Carnival and Princess until this cruise. Embarkation- was in a junior suite so went to the suite line- very fast and we were on the ship in 30 minutes. The Ship- oh my gosh, it was lovely! ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

