After having 4 booked cruises that were cancelled in the past year we were so happy to resume cruising. We celebrated my husband's Birthday on RCCL Independence of Seas and enjoyed every moment. Originally we booked a Balcony but we put a bid in for a Junior Suite when we received the Royal Up offer and we got it and it was totally worth it. The Crew and Officers were amazing and they were also ...
Let me first say the entertainment, stateroom attendant and dining room waiters were great!
However........
Don’t forget to pack your patience!
We planned this trip for our four teenagers during spring break. We decided to not cancel and move forward despite the coronavirus. Which we probably should had canceled but we decided to give it a shot. Huge disappointment.
First ...
By the title of the review, you might misunderstand what I was trying to say. This was the first time I went on a cruise and I went with my work team as a part of a thank you gift from our boss. The ship was pretty big, we ended up staying on the 8th floor in the middle area I believe. Great access to dining halls and buffet areas too. The first night was fantastic because we got introduced to our ...
Ship overall – it is showing it’s age. Rust on the outside, the banisters in the pool area need refinishing as they are chipped and worn. Carpets did not seem to be stained and had normal wear and tear. The ship was very clean.
Dining – Unless you selected an Indian or Asian dish, the food was lacking in any kind of spice or flavor, so table salt went a long way. On one night, one of the ...
We prefer to cruise from Galveston and have previously cruised on the Liberty.
Embarkation was a breeze. Both Hubby and I used our own Scooters and had no problem getting on the ship. Since we timed our arrival to port for after 1 PM the Stateroom was ready and we were able to drop our carryon luggage off before going to lunch.
The stateroom was clean and roomy. The beds comfortable.
The ...
Galveston is a great port especially if you plan it around one of its many annual events, which this happened to be the last weekend of Mardi Gras and except for being a little chilly, it was fantastic. There are several parades and activities for a whole weekend worth of fun. We had a suite and so boarding would not have been a problem anyway, but we chose to enjoy the festivities and board late ...
We absolutely loved the layout of the ship. We had a huge spacious balcony cabin on the aft. We are gluten-free and had a wonderful experience. I believe we had the best gluten-free pizza we've ever had! Even though we had My Time dining, we were able to have the same waitstaff and table every night. The ice show was magnificent! In fact, we loved all the shows we saw, but we didn't make it ...
Cruise took us to two ports that we have not been to. Galveston is driving distance from home.
Roatan we took a cab for 3 hours around Roatan and was great. Cab driver did not speak English, however, we do speak Spanish and Was not a problem. We did go to the monkeys, sloth, and bird habitat, and was great and need to see.
Belize we took an excursion to the Mayan ruins. These is a 4 ...
I used to live in Galveston (20 yrs ago) and cruised on Carnival a lot, and once on Royal from Houston. But this was my first after all that time. The thing that sticks with me the most is the unique, Texas-centric nature of this cruise that I enjoyed.
So happened that this cruise left on the first week of Mardi Gras on the island. Nice, because could explore the activities and parades. Sucks, ...
We chose this cruise because of the Galveston departure port as we live in TX. We have two small boys (5 and 8) and this was our "trial" cruise for them to see if they liked cruising. We wanted to keep it simple and not fly anywhere. This was our first time on a larger ship. Hubby and I have only ever been on NCL mid-size ships (Jewel, Pearl, Gem) so I had high expectations given what I had heard ...