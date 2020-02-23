We booked this cruise on "Jewel of the Seas" long before the Coronavirus scare and decided to go ahead anyway, as we have a daughter living in Dubai whom we wanted to visit. In the couple of weeks before the start date, RCI sent us several reassuring emails that the cruise would go ahead, so we were never left wondering whether we should cancel.
I cannot speak highly enough about this cruise ...
We were literally cut off in the Coronavirus Epidemic so this review will be what happens when things go wrong. We are two upper 30s adults and our two kid, twin boy and girl who were seven and just shy of 8 when we sailed. This sailing was March 9th , so mid-cruise all cruises ceased operations, so this review will let you know how RCCL handles emergencies.
The first two days were in the ...
I have been on Anthem of the Seas for a total of 4 times, and never grow tired of it. This ship has been in service for a few years but is still well maintained and beautiful. The rooms are nicely appointed. This time, I had an inside virtual balcony for the very first time. I am used to having at least a oceanview, but really enjoyed this experience.
The food on the ship was excellent, ...
Just returned from a week-long cruise from Newark. We had some rough seas on the first and last days but overall it was a great time.
Our junior suite was beautiful. We ate at a table of 8 and it was by far the best group I have ever sat with. The food was outstanding, although the Tilapia one night was a bit overcooked. Our wait staff Eliza and Reagan and our porter Milton were helpful and ...
The cruise overall was amazing. The best part of the itinerary was Coco Cay. What a long way Coco Cay has come. Service was I really great and for the most part friendly. The ship was clean, modern, comfortable, and efficient. You can definitely get lost in the ship, but the app really helps you figure out where you are. Captain Ban and his crew also successfully navigated the rough seas for our ...
We chose this cruise because of the interesting stops and the fact that the weather in the middle-east is much better than elsewhere, at this time of year. It also offered good value for money, as Emirates flights from the UK were included.
Due to the coronavirus, we were told that RC had decided not to stop at either of the two ports in Oman, due to its proximity (and open borders) with Iran. ...
I don't really get the criticisms of this lovely ship. I usually sail on better cruise lines and my low expectations coupled with some less than flattering reviews meant I was pleasantly surprised by a great week cruising the seas around Dubai. Public areas were very attractive and well maintained, staff were unwaveringly polite, helpful and efficient and the entertainment staff were great. I ...
We have cruised on a few ships and I did prefer this smaller ship,yes it's old but was clean and kept well. I liked that I could find a sunbed in a quiet location .
Solarium was a nice place to relax.
Safari club was my bar of choice lots of room and great seats in the stern.
Entertainment was just ok apart from a juggler on last night who was excellent.
MDR had no issues we were on my ...
We absolutely loved the layout of the ship. We had a huge spacious balcony cabin on the aft. We are gluten-free and had a wonderful experience. I believe we had the best gluten-free pizza we've ever had! Even though we had My Time dining, we were able to have the same waitstaff and table every night. The ice show was magnificent! In fact, we loved all the shows we saw, but we didn't make it ...
this was our first time on royal Caribbean. we ussally sail on celebrity. this was my 9 th cruise. and my wifes 12 th. dropping off our luggage and getting on the ship was a breeze. very well organized. our balcony cabin was clean , with ample storage. and the bed was very comfortable. my wife and I don't nit pick on things , because nothing is ever perfect no matter what cruise you are on. the ...