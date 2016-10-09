"I booked this cruise mid-pandemic on a whim and got a great deal. As a Brit, it really came down to the wire as to whether we would be allowed onboard due to Italy not allowing UK residents to enter, luckily the..."Read More
I booked this cruise mid-pandemic on a whim and got a great deal. As a Brit, it really came down to the wire as to whether we would be allowed onboard due to Italy not allowing UK residents to enter, luckily the rules changed on 1st September so we could finally start to get excited about our first cruise in 2 years!
Some of the pre-cruise communications were confusing but it’s a constantly ...
We decided to go on a cruise as we had never been before and thought it would be something different. We choose Harmony of the Seas as it was one of the newer ships and it looked beautiful!
On first sight the ship looked beautiful and much bigger than expected! Boarding the ship was very efficient and hassle free with very helpful staff; we were in our room within half an hour. We had booked a ...
We chose this cruise because we wanted to try Harmony before she relocated to US.
So glad that we took this opportunity. When we booked only "Guaranteed" cabins were available so we took a chance and booked a Balcony cabin. Were allocated cabin 7138 about 4 weeks before travel and it was perfect as was Ed our cabin attendant.
Really enjoyed all of the new things to do on this ship. ...
We choose this cruise for the ports and the ship. This ship was built in France and it was the only year the ship would sail in the Mediterranean Sea before re-positioning to Florida. The ship was awesome, the crew was awesome and our cabin with a balcony was the nicest cabin we have ever had. The shows were great as always and the activities kept us busy when we were not on shore.
But the ...
We live in Spain and drove to Barcelona to join ship. We parked in Trade Centre parking which is really handy for the cruise terminal. We arrived the night before embarkation and stayed in the Eurostar Grand Marina Hotel which is above the car park. It is a bit expensive but really convenient for cruising.
Emarkation was a bit of a disaster. We had checked in online, photos and ...
We loved the cruise, our stateroom with the virtuall balcony gave us enough room, the staff, everything was fine. It was surprising for us that so many people don't make a bigger crowd. Last year we did the med cruise aboard the Allure of the Seas so we knew what to expect. The all access tour we did on the last day we liked most. It was the highlight of the trip and totally worth the ...
We chose this cruise to be able to enjoy seeing Europe. We took an arranged tour for the morning we arrived that was a Royal Caribbean offering. It was given by a woman whose English was hard to understand. We had one stop to use the facilities and take a few pictures. When we got back on the bus she did not have much to say. I promptly fell asleep and woke when it was over.
Boarding was ...
I was lucky enough to sail on this wonderful ship on the Maiden Voyage from Southampton to Barcelona. I had a fantastic time and wanted to return to Harmony on her last Mediterranean cruise before going Transatlantic. This time I decided not to write this review on my immediate return from the cruise. I am so glad that I did I am normally so excited on my return from a cruise that I can't wait to ...
This is my sixth cruise and second this year on Royal Caribbean. The first one this year was on Allure of the Seas in a Sky Class Suite and this most recent cruise was also in a Sky Class Suite. The ship, room and room steward were great. In fact the whole crew was really outstanding. Most of our meals were in the Suite Lounge or specialty restaurant and other than Jamie’s all food and service ...
After cruising on Oasis in March and loving it we decided Harmony a must for us.
Embarkation was easy and quick, we did online check in prior to boarding and were on the ship in no time at all. Knowing the layout of the ship made it easier as we didn't spend so much time finding our bearings this time.
First stop bionic bar, we had great fun here ordering and making up our own ...