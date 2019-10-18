  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Royal Caribbean Southampton Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
2016 reviews

1-10 of 2,016 Royal Caribbean Southampton Cruise Reviews

An empty ship all to yourself!

Review for Anthem of the Seas to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Neilf19740
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We chose this cruise as all passengers needed to be from the UK, fully vaccinated and have passed a PCR test within 3 days of travel. This gave confidence that it would actually be safer to go cruising than stroll around the local shopping centre (where masks appear to have been abandoned). Another factor for this cruise was that it wouldn't be full. In fact, there were less than 1,000 ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Ocean View with Large Balcony

A real eye opener as to how Royal Caribbean views its UK customers

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
gettinold
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This review isn't so much about the ship. More about the way Royal Caribbean went about showing how little they care about their British customers. We found out a few days before leaving that this trip was going to be cut short by 3 days, supposedly because of bad weather. A strange excuse because when you book a cruise, you are told that these ships are so large that they can handle any ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Disorganised 3-day cancelation and reservation

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
kikaan
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because of transatlantic Miami destination with four stops in Caribbean islands. One week before departure we were informed that the cruise would depart 3 days later than planned because of storm weather at its position then. Three of the island stops were thus canceled. We had the opportunity to cancel and be reimbursed of change our travel plans to Southampton from Barcelona ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

First time cruise and last time with RCI

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
grayruan
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I saw this cruise on TV Cruise 1st channel and booked for the transatlantic voyage to the Caribbean. The fact that it was due to visit Islands that I had previously been to in my teens when I was a young seafarer sailing on cargo ships, before everything went in containers, it was to be a nostalgic voyage as well as my first cruise. Needless to say myself and travel partner arrived at ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Not quite what we expected

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Transatlantic

User Avatar
georgemac145
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was cut to 11 days due to bad weather on previous cruise. RCI did offer a price reduction - pro rata - or a full refund to be used towards a future cruise. Apparently full cash refunds were offered, but we did not know this at the time. Anyway we decided to go despite the change which meant we only visited one Caribbean Island instead of four. Summary: barding was excellent and on ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Dancing With The Captain !!

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Canary Islands

User Avatar
Icantthinkofone
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Remember this song ?There was no land in sight !!!! October 25th was quite a nice day to embark on our 11 night cruise to the Canaries I have been on this cruise many times and couldn't wait to sail. Embarkation was reasonable but being Diamond does not seem to have that preferential treatment it used to ....sadly . Once onboard we were able to go straight to the cabin which was one of ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Not as described!

Review for Independence of the Seas to Europe - All

User Avatar
caroline1965
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Wont be using RC again or recommending them. Needed something to fit in school holidays. I wanted plenty to occupy child and flexible enough to allow them to eat / play / explore without pressure. So we could all have a break. Unfortunately it didnt work like that. Boarding was straightforward having cruised before I expected to go straight to my room find cases outside,unpack, go exploring/ have ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Traveled with children

European Adventure

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
Scloud11
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We found Explorer of the Seas to be as nice as when we first sailed on her 3 years ago on an Alaskan cruise. In fact, we found the service and food to be even better! The ship is kept immaculately clean. We were surprisingly assigned the same balcony cabin, 8280, from our Alaskan cruise which is mid ship and a perfect spot. The only disappointment was in picking this particular cruise, we ...
Sail Date: October 2019

EXCELLENT CRUISE- SHAME ABOUT RIP OFF SHUTTLE CHARGE

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
GILLCOX
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we had not been to Hamburg, Rotterdam and Amsterdam. Felt it was a good way to see these destinations. Apart from the drizzly weather, which was expected at this time of the year, they were very interesting places. Embarkation at Southampton was extremely easy, onboard very quickly and cabin and luggage available within hour. We had inside cabin 8673, very ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Hit & Miss

Review for Explorer of the Seas to Europe - All

User Avatar
Findus Stander
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Cabins need a refurb. Public areas ok. Entertainment was hit and miss. Ventriloquist was excellent a really funny show. Take that experience were good. Not sure about the headliners, didn't enjoy any of their shows. Drinks prices high. Charged for shuttle buses we waited for over an hour for one and in the end paid for a taxi back to the ship, other cruise lines provide these free of charge. ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with children

