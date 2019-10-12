  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals

Royal Caribbean Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Playmakers Campfire Cookie. Not to be missed.
The beach at the Coco Cay Club.
Beautiful morning to return to Seattle, See it rains more in Chicago than Seattle
Beautiful sail a way in Seattle and wife too
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
3542 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 3,543 Royal Caribbean Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Amazing ship but not quite the suite spot

Review for Harmony of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
drpatronise
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

I booked this cruise mid-pandemic on a whim and got a great deal. As a Brit, it really came down to the wire as to whether we would be allowed onboard due to Italy not allowing UK residents to enter, luckily the rules changed on 1st September so we could finally start to get excited about our first cruise in 2 years! Some of the pre-cruise communications were confusing but it’s a constantly ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Grand Suite with Balcony

Interesting Cruise Experience

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Noble724
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We selected this cruise for the itinerary, The Holy Land. The first sailing day we had stormy weather. Lots of queasy passengers, very hard to walk around and several activities cancelled or rescheduled. This is one of the challenges of sailing and -- it happens. The crew did a great job of communicating and making us as comfortable as possible given the circumstances. Because of the weather, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Wasted back to back cruise for a great itinerary (on paper)

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Gulf01
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

After 16 cruises with Royal Caribbean in three and a half years (Diamond Members), I can say without a doubt that this is probably our last RCL cruise. Unfortunately, I can also honestly say they probably don't care and won't notice. Our first cruise on the Jewel was marginal at best for the ship but great for the ports so when we saw this cruise to the Holy Land, we booked it. While on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

OMG horrible!

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
binkismom1119
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

As I've travelled on Carnival, Princess, Holland America and others, this is a comparison to these lines. This was a nightmare. Twelve days and nights of misery. The cabin was supposed to be a room for 3 adults but immediately found there were 2 twin beds and a love seat. Customer service said there was a drop-down bunk bed only, for which a disabled 70 year old had to climb into. No way to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Old ship and uninterested crew

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Taz1983
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

This cruise had good reviews but now I realize the reviews are from Royal Caribbean lifers. FYI if you have kids the ship attracts a majority of older people. There was only 1 main dining room aside from the buffet. I felt pressured to pay extra to eat at the specialty dining rooms because the salespeople were always standing at the entrance to the buffet. Cleaning was poor, I found false ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Wonderful

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
cORINDAGIG
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

As I much prefer the smaller ships, this was a perfect fit. The Brilliance is in good shape overall. We were in a Grand Suite. Our room was clean and in wonderful condition. Our cabin steward, Luis, was attentive to all and any of our needs. The concierge, Amit, was very helpful in all facets especially with getting off the ship quickly at the ports of call and disembarkation. As for the food. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

A 9-Night Greek Isles Cruise in the end of October with nice weather

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
jakob71
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Pre-cruise: My wife and I had reserved a room at the Hotel San Giorgio in Civitavecchia, Italy. In addition, we had also purchased the hotel's Gold Package. The package included among other things, a shuttle service from Funcimo Airport, Rome and to the hotel. Unfortunately, the hotel shuttle from the airport was obviously overbooked, and we had to wait an extra four hours at the airport, beyond ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Good but could be better

Review for Jewel of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
bigjohnfun817
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We choose this cruise for the Europe destinations. Rome was great to see when we first got there, a little crowded, but were told it's worse in the summer months. The cruise terminal is a long ride, but we had a private transfer which made it nice. The embarkation seemed like we were in a third world country. Pop up tents and metal guard rails in a parking lot, but it went pretty smooth compared ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Junior Suite Accessible

SO SO DISAPPOINTED - Brilliance of the Seas - low-cost rip-off cruise.

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Yod YI
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

If you want to pay a lot for a low-cost rip-off cruise in a dated ship and very few activities - this is the ship for you. Six 1 liter bottles of water for 39 USD?? come on. We were on a family vacation (4 families with young kids) and booked a cruise via an agent (who was supposed to help find the right ship) on a home for the elderly cruise with cheap food, very little activities and dated ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Traveled with children

Delayed but still amazing!

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
shtupman
10+ Cruises

Food was as expected from RCI and of high quality and variety. The ship, though older, is extremely comfortable, clean, and has amenities that are on par with a ship of her size. Staff was great--smiles all around and a sincere desire to be helpful and friendly. Itinerary was 7 night Greek islands, and Kotor, Montenegro out of Venice. We were scheduled to leave at 5pm, which was rescheduled ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Find a cruise

Mediterranean Cruise Reviews for Royal Caribbean Ships
Liberty of the Seas Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
Liberty of the Seas Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
Adventure of the Seas Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
Voyager of the Seas Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
Vision of the Seas Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
Anthem of the Seas Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.