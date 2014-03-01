  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Royal Caribbean Nassau Cruise Reviews

Balcony
Towel animals
Balcony
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
15 reviews

1-10 of 15 Royal Caribbean Nassau Cruise Reviews

First Sailing Let Down!

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Bahamas

Daisy Duck6 avatar

Daisy Duck6

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

We wanted to participate in the first sailing, shame on us for assuming it would be special. We went in knowing there would be kinks but as a family we were treated like lepers. We all tested negative, the teens multiple times but still identified them with bands to make sure we were treated accordingly. Our dining team couldn't have spent any less time with us, so much money to be so ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2021

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Traveled with children

Ready to do it again!

Review for Allure of the Seas to Bahamas

ontheoceanblue avatar

ontheoceanblue

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

The ship is absolutely beautiful. The Christmas decor was a nice touch. The food was delicious and the selection was outstanding day and night. The activities and excursions were exciting and fun. The staff was friendly and helpful. Everything was wonderful from start to finish. There was something available for everyone no matter the age. Went to the Bahamas and rode ATV's in the jungle of ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

Not worth the extra cost!

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Caribbean - Eastern

texanblondie avatar

texanblondie

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

The restaurants were not worth the extra cost. Food was not much different than the dining room. Service was slow and they seemed very over worked. Also, we picked this cruise line for the luxury and I actually thought Carnival is better. There were a lot of elderly people on this cruise. Music only played a few hours a day. Not a lot of activities unless you were 5 years old or a young ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2016

Cabin Type: Superior Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Quantum

Review for Quantum of the Seas to Bahamas

scarlet4897 avatar

scarlet4897

6-10 Cruises

Age 40s

We just returned from the Quantum March 13, 2015 sailing. Overall, we had a great time; although, we loved the Allure more. Embarkation We arrived at the Port of Bayonne around noon with a 1:45 pm check-in time. There was little to no line and we circled around and unloaded our car pretty quickly, given that we had 10 pieces of luggage for two adults and one 15 mos old baby.  We also packed a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2015

Cabin Type: Grand Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

Not what I expected

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Bahamas

kheebs avatar

kheebs

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

First let me state that I have traveled on Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Celebrity cruise lines- so I have an idea of service, facilities, and features on the various companies. This was my second cruise on RC (my first was on the Monarch of the Sea). Given my fabulous experience on Monarch of the Sea, I was truly looking forward to this cruise. Sadly, I am disappointed. My next cruise will be a ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2015

Cabin Type: Inside Stateroom

Great Cruise and Staff, Too Short of a Cruise

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Bahamas

lexy2211 avatar

lexy2211

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

My Husband and I booked this cruise last minute (December) to get out of the cold weather and a great deal. We arrived at Port Canaveral and check in. We are Diamonds with RCCL so check in was about 5 minutes for us. This is the first time we have been on the Enchantment and were a little hesitant. The last time we were on this class of ship was when the Grandeur was brand new and we did not like ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2015

Cabin Type: Large Inside Stateroom

Anniversary Cruise Celebration

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Bahamas

mom x4,grandma x4 avatar

mom x4,grandma x4

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

This was my 2nd time on the Enchantment. Crew was wonderful, Especially Rosella who would great us in the morning at the Buffet singing and smiling at everyone. It was fast and simple getting on and off the ship. Plenty of fun events all day long on the ship. The waves were too high for the tender boats to get us to Coco Cay so we had an extra sea day. Plus the Captain took us to Nassau the ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2014

Cabin Type: Superior Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

First and probably last RCCL cruise

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Bahamas

adixon avatar

adixon

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

This was our first RCCL cruise and even though we had an ok time I like Carnival better. Maybe it was the ship but the food was nasty and they didn't have a lot of options other than main dining room, buffet, or the park cafe. We didn't do the Main because we have younger kids and sitting around for 2+ hours for dinner just doesn't work. So if we wanted to eat we had to wait until the buffet ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2014

Cabin Type: Superior Ocean View Stateroom with Balcony

Traveled with children

First Time Cruisers

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Bahamas

periwinkle7 avatar

periwinkle7

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

My boyfriend and I went on our first cruise and decided to sail with Royal Caribbean. We read several online reviews about the Enchantment of the Seas and it seemed to have great reviews. We both agree that this was a great cruise and highly recommend this to anyone! We had the buffet lunch on day 1 and it was amazing. Lines were somewhat long, but the food was well worth the wait. We decided to ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2014

Huge Dissappointment

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Bahamas

hateseasickness avatar

hateseasickness

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

Where do I start?? After months of waiting for a fun girls get-a-way, I can't believe how disappointing our trip ended up. As soon as we walked on the ship from the post it smelled like sewage. The smell continued on through out the ship the entire time. We thought the smell would go away maybe it was just at the port. No, the sewage smell was in various areas. The first thing we noticed when we ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2014

