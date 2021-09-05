  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Royal Caribbean Odyssey of the Seas Cruise Reviews

Perfect Royal Come Back Cruise

Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

dvvtravel@hotmail.com
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

A perfect 6 days aboard the beautiful Odyssey of the Seas, we could have not asked for more except a back to back voyage on the next sailing! Embarkation was a breeze, please make sure you have your names exactly as they appear on your passport. We traveled with a guest who had a space in between parts of his last name and it needed to be corrected which was handled quickly, yet delayed us a ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Interior

Logistical information

Review for Odyssey of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

BravoDelta
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Well finally was able to get on a ship! So many ducks to line up and things to do, but the day was here. As you know, you must have a negative Covid -19 test no more than 72 hours before the cruise. The means I sailed on a Sunday but received my test on the Thursday before. You DON'T COUNT the day of your sailing. Check to make sure they haven't changed this to 48 hours. Antigen test is ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

