wisnir
10+ Cruises
•
Age 70s
1-10 of 1 Bahamas Odyssey of the Seas Bahamas Cruise Reviews
The was my 34 RCCL cruise and Odyssey OTS is one of the new ships to the fleet. The lay out in the promenade, its now called the Royal Espanade, with shops and guest services on decks 4 and 5. The Royal Theatre is in the front of the ship and the smaller. "Music Hall" is just adjacent to the w. It appears that the shops on the Espanade are pushed to the side and appear to smaller in size. A unique ...