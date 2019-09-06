  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Alaska Ovation of the Seas Alaska Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
664 reviews
5 Awards
Wonderland
Wonderland
Wonderland
Sofa converted to bed for one
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
54 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Alaska during Covid
"This was only my 2nd RCCL cruise. I chose this ship because of the itinerary. This was the 3rd cruise out of Alaska for this ship since shutdown. Fortunately we had a 12 Noon embarkation time. They had lines for..."Read More
mightymite19 avatar

mightymite19

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 54 Alaska Ovation of the Seas Alaska Cruise Reviews

Alaska during Covid

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
mightymite19
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was only my 2nd RCCL cruise. I chose this ship because of the itinerary. This was the 3rd cruise out of Alaska for this ship since shutdown. Fortunately we had a 12 Noon embarkation time. They had lines for check-in time so don't arrive early or you will wait. Our line started moving at around 12:05 p.m. and we were onboard by 1 p.m. (we did everything beforehand - check-in, photos, ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

I cannot believe that Royal C requires an excursion to leave the ship!

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
huinni007
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Everything was great in terms of service, food, fun on the ship. However, Royal C requires a purchased excursion in order to get off the ship. This is infringing my freedom to tour without joining a group, and it has nothing to do with covid regulation. Service and Food was great just like other cruises, but the fact that we were not allowed to dock when the ship docks REALLY IS a false ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Traveled with children

Big Ship, but lacking in activities

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
FeisMum
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Like most things, one can make it great, which is what we did after adjusting our expectations. All the good... Blazing fast embarkation. 10/10 on the new method RCL. The staff, aside from one waiter, is probably the best staff we have ever had. In the past I have felt the staff were urged to make their presence known. As in “look what I am doing for you right now.” This staff you knew ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Exceeded our expectations

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
mostrow
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Reviews are all about expectations. I read many of these reviews and it is like they were not on the Ovation. Wife and I been on over 160 separate cruises and many on RCI sailings. The ship is beautiful and the staff and crew were very nice and very happy. In my experience a happy crew, equal a happy ship. Embarkation: My family arrived at the Port of Seattle at 1:30 pm. We actually read ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Traveled with children

Should NOT be called a Glacier Cruise-SHIP is too BIG to get near it!

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
AngelaV1
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

I am a Royal only cruiser and this cruise was a huge disappointment for many reasons. I booked a balcony room on the 13th floor. Most of this floor has an obstructed view with support beams and a roof overhang that blocks most of the sky. It is NOT sold as "obstructed" I spent the first day of the cruise unpacking, packing ,moving to better view room and unpacking again. This could have been ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View with Large Balcony

Stunning Ship!

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
CNickMN
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This is a gorgeous ship! The layout is very unlike most of the other RCCL ships because it was made for a different type of itinerary. We did Alaska in mid-September. The outdoor pool was heated, and we had no issue swimming in it. But there is also a covered pool and an adults-only solarium with some smaller soaking-type pools. It's all very comfortable with plenty of space to watch the scenery ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Bought it All and Had a Ball.

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
katepaxton
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Just came back from final Alaska run before it re-positioned to Australia and pretty much loved it all. Our group booked the ultimate drinks and dining packages before the cruise to have freedom on board and we're all glad we did. Drink package was definitely a deal if you drink water, coffee, juice, soda and 4+ drinks over the course of a day. All the restaurants very good but standouts were ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Lost luggage, touristy ports, mediocre food, too many people/too few elevators

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
clgordon
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Wanted trip to Alaska, friends were going. Didn't realize how enormous ship was (meaning huge lines for the inadequate number of elevators, time-consuming just to travel to and from cabin to everything). On other cruises, I knew I was being squeezed for extra money--on this cruise, it felt like I was constantly being held up by my ankles and shaken for every last penny. The extra-cost Jamie ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

A Fantastic Way to Explore Alaska and the Yukon for our 34th anniversary!

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
Katiebear64
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Prior to sailing: We purchased "The Key" which was a very good investment for us both. I also pre-scheduled our excursions (2 directly from Royal Caribbean International and 2 from other vendors) and activities such as IFly and the North Star along with pre-booking our night to see Pixels and the Escape Room. I drafted a calendar of events, activities, and dinner times and places we wanted to do ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Best cruise ever!

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
icb3612
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Alaska has always been on my bucket list of cruises and finally got to go for our 24th Anniversary. Weather really worked in our favor- Recommend the Safari Photo Shoot excursion which includes glacier and whale watching. About 45 min light hiking to glacier. Our guide was incredibly helpful with appropriate camera settings and other photography tips for outdoors and at water level for whales. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.