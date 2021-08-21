  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Southern Caribbean Symphony of the Seas Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
308 reviews
Cruiser Rating
4.0
1 reviews
Back To Cruising
"This was a birthday present for our 14 year old granddaughter. Supposed to have been July of 2020. Due to COVID, was postponed 5 times on 5 different ships. Finally sailed on Symphony of the Seas 8/21/21...."Read More
rbs1040

1-10 of 1 Southern Caribbean Symphony of the Seas Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Back To Cruising

Review for Symphony of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

rbs1040
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was a birthday present for our 14 year old granddaughter. Supposed to have been July of 2020. Due to COVID, was postponed 5 times on 5 different ships. Finally sailed on Symphony of the Seas 8/21/21. Overall, a very good experience. COVID protocols on board were excellent. Many new safety and health aspects were installed such as touchless door opening, so many hand washing ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Grand Suite - 1 Bedroom

