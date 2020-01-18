  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Western Caribbean Symphony of the Seas Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
309 reviews
9 Awards
Our view from our window for a table for 2 at My Time Dining on the Symphon
The captain and crew director taking time to answer all types of questions
Beautiful sea day
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
83 reviews
Featured Review
Family Vacation
"We travelled on the Symphony of the seas Feb.15-22,2020 It is a beautiful ship but not much you get for free except your room and some food. Every fine dining is extra dollars , every drink ( pop and alcohol)..."Read More
Wrightty avatar

Wrightty

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

1-10 of 83 Western Caribbean Symphony of the Seas Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Great ship, Happy Crew!

Review for Symphony of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
BeachorBust
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise for the itinerary (Cozumel, Honduras, Costa Maya and Coco Cay). We had no idea what a beautiful ship we would be on. We did the ROyal up, with a minimum bid and "won" a suite. It was incredible. Amazing bathroom and balcony. The "living room" was tiny adn there were only two of us so we really didnt use it. The Lavazza coffee machine was amazing. (like amazing!) The ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2021

Cabin Type: Grand Suite - 1 Bedroom

Amazing ship, with a few drawbacks

Review for Symphony of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Skubba Dive
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I was with a tour group of about 300 people. LGBT “bears” (large and hairy men) from a tour operator named “Arno”. This was my second cruise. The first one was at Carnival Pride, with a similar but smaller group called “Daddy Cruise”. The ship was amazing and huge. Very clean and they had sanitization stations everywhere. Embarkation was quick and simple at the home port and every other one. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Amazing Time

Review for Symphony of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Anniesuzannie
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We travel with an adult cruise group. We have an excellent Travel Agent who sets us up on the newest and best ships of Royal Caribbean. We were on the Symphony last year for Super Bowl. This year we were a little skeptical because it was winter break for school age kids. We thought it was going to be wall to wall people. The Symphony can handle crowds!!!! We had absolutely no problems with ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Amazing cruise

Review for Symphony of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Jackeo231
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

I just disembarked the Symphony of the seas and spent an amazing 7 nights aboard this beautiful ship. On-board & off boarding : The new terminal is beautiful and the process was so seamless. We were on-board in no time and off boarding was a breeze they have facial recognition software too so it’s very easy and time saving. The crew aboard the symphony of the seas really goes out of ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Least exciting out of 3 RC Cruises

Review for Symphony of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Cruisedad76
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

This is my family’s 3rd cruise with RC. We have done Oasis, Anthem and now Symphony. First THE GOOD. as usual, the dining room staff are terrific in the MDR as well as the Wydjammer. My wife has Celiac and they have treated her with so much kindness and consideration to make sure she has adequate food choices. Our waiter Marlon at table 301, allows her to pick her meals the night before so they ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View with Large Balcony

Traveled with children

Family Vacation

Review for Symphony of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Wrightty
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We travelled on the Symphony of the seas Feb.15-22,2020 It is a beautiful ship but not much you get for free except your room and some food. Every fine dining is extra dollars , every drink ( pop and alcohol) is extra and any fitness class you want to take is also money,money,money. Would be nice if they at least let all the guests have free wifi so you could message family on the ship. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Strip Mall of the Seas

Review for Symphony of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
WeLove2Fly
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Go to your nearest Mall. Double the price of coffee, triple the price of beverages, then add sociopathic security guards who enforce confiscatory policies by leveraging safety to take money from you. Examples include the policy that you can't wash your bathing suit, because doing your laundry is unsafe (safety is $35 a bag for wash service), video games involving balance on a fake boogie board ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Traveled with children

34 ChiTown Cruisers had an Amazing Time!!!

Review for Symphony of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Raxar005
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I booked this cruise last year in Feb 2019 while on the Harmony of the Seas. I also got to have 32 Family & Friends join us. I booked this cruise specifically as it was a newer ship and sister of the HOS (which my husband and I enjoyed tremendously). I booked 13 Boardwalk Balconies primarily for the extra perks that were being offered at the time for this cabin. Embarkation: traffic was a mess ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Boardwalk View Balcony

It's ok

Review for Symphony of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Kosh III
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The ship was not our choice, we were in a group and the organizer always uses Royal,. Embarkation was fast and easy aside from sitting in the terminal waiting to board. Self -assist off the ship was quick and easy, 15 minutes or less from the time we started till we were outside. The ship was too large for our taste, our cabin was 7600, middle/middle so everything was a long walk. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Beautiful vessel

Review for Symphony of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Pandfolson
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I can’t stress enough how wonderful this ship was. So much to do, very clean and the staff all seemed to enjoy their jobs. It has 20 restaurants and lots of bars. The entertainment was exceptional from the Aqua Theatre, the theatre, lounges right down to the comedians. All of staff we encountered were very friendly and well trained. All of our questions were answered quickly and professionally. ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

