"We travelled on the Symphony of the seas Feb.15-22,2020
It is a beautiful ship but not much you get for free except your room and some food.
Every fine dining is extra dollars , every drink ( pop and alcohol)...
Wrightty
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 50s
We chose this cruise for the itinerary (Cozumel, Honduras, Costa Maya and Coco Cay). We had no idea what a beautiful ship we would be on. We did the ROyal up, with a minimum bid and "won" a suite. It was incredible. Amazing bathroom and balcony. The "living room" was tiny adn there were only two of us so we really didnt use it. The Lavazza coffee machine was amazing. (like amazing!)
The ...
I was with a tour group of about 300 people. LGBT “bears” (large and hairy men) from a tour operator named “Arno”. This was my second cruise. The first one was at Carnival Pride, with a similar but smaller group called “Daddy Cruise”. The ship was amazing and huge. Very clean and they had sanitization stations everywhere. Embarkation was quick and simple at the home port and every other one. ...
We travel with an adult cruise group. We have an excellent Travel Agent who sets us up on the newest and best ships of Royal Caribbean. We were on the Symphony last year for Super Bowl. This year we were a little skeptical because it was winter break for school age kids. We thought it was going to be wall to wall people. The Symphony can handle crowds!!!! We had absolutely no problems with ...
I just disembarked the Symphony of the seas and spent an amazing 7 nights aboard this beautiful ship.
On-board & off boarding :
The new terminal is beautiful and the process was so seamless. We were on-board in no time and off boarding was a breeze they have facial recognition software too so it’s very easy and time saving.
The crew aboard the symphony of the seas really goes out of ...
This is my family’s 3rd cruise with RC. We have done Oasis, Anthem and now Symphony. First THE GOOD. as usual, the dining room staff are terrific in the MDR as well as the Wydjammer. My wife has Celiac and they have treated her with so much kindness and consideration to make sure she has adequate food choices. Our waiter Marlon at table 301, allows her to pick her meals the night before so they ...
Every fine dining is extra dollars , every drink ( pop and alcohol) is extra and any fitness class you want to take is also money,money,money.
Would be nice if they at least let all the guests have free wifi so you could message family on the ship. ...
Go to your nearest Mall. Double the price of coffee, triple the price of beverages, then add sociopathic security guards who enforce confiscatory policies by leveraging safety to take money from you.
Examples include the policy that you can't wash your bathing suit, because doing your laundry is unsafe (safety is $35 a bag for wash service), video games involving balance on a fake boogie board ...
I booked this cruise last year in Feb 2019 while on the Harmony of the Seas. I also got to have 32 Family & Friends join us. I booked this cruise specifically as it was a newer ship and sister of the HOS (which my husband and I enjoyed tremendously). I booked 13 Boardwalk Balconies primarily for the extra perks that were being offered at the time for this cabin.
Embarkation: traffic was a mess ...
The ship was not our choice, we were in a group and the organizer always uses Royal,.
Embarkation was fast and easy aside from sitting in the terminal waiting to board.
Self -assist off the ship was quick and easy, 15 minutes or less from the time we started till we were outside.
The ship was too large for our taste, our cabin was 7600, middle/middle so everything was a long walk. ...
I can’t stress enough how wonderful this ship was. So much to do, very clean and the staff all seemed to enjoy their jobs. It has 20 restaurants and lots of bars. The entertainment was exceptional from the Aqua Theatre, the theatre, lounges right down to the comedians. All of staff we encountered were very friendly and well trained. All of our questions were answered quickly and professionally. ...