Royal Caribbean Vancouver Cruise Reviews

Our Alaskan Cruise - Serenade of the Seas
Embarkation Photo
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
366 reviews

1-10 of 366 Royal Caribbean Vancouver Cruise Reviews

RCL Alaska cruise

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
mimilasardine
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Felt very safe on this cruise. Ship 45% full, many precautions taken, although I suspect the few children were the only ones on the cruise unvaccinated. Crew seemed ecstatic to be sailing again. As always, RCL does everything they can to meet your needs and make your vacation a success. Negatives were all the shows were at 9:30pm! Movies were sparse, or shown outside in the 50 degree ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Lovely Very Big Ship but never seemed crowded

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Hawaii

User Avatar
cancruise2
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Overall the Ovation of the Ship is a beautiful large passenger ship. It had 4600 passengers but didn't seem crowded except on deck when it was warm and sunny as all of the people came out of hiding to get a deck chair. I had a solo interior cabin which while small was good at has a normal double bed and the same bathroom as regular rooms. it had the virtual balcony which I liked. The food in ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Studio Interior

Beautiful Ship..Just not for me.

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Hawaii

User Avatar
buttermancruise
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I am currantly on day seven of a ten night cruise aboard Ovation of the Seas. I embarked in Vancouver and will end up in Hawaii. Here are my obsevations so far: First of all I love Royal Caribbean and have sailed twice before with them, most recently on the Allure of the Seas, see my review here…….https://www.cruisecritic.com/memberreviews/memberreview.cfm?EntryID=652523 I do love the big ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Interior with Virtual Balcony

Wonderful Cruise

Review for Ovation of the Seas to Hawaii

User Avatar
Micclay
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Vancouver the day before and stayed at the Mariott which is within walking distance to the pier, Embarkation was easyas we did everything on-line beforehand, just scaned us in, drop off luggage and we on boarded. We did US customs in Vancouver so there was not an expedited embarkation for repeat gusets. We were familiar with the ship as we had sailed on its sister ship, Anthem of the Seas. ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Radiance of the Seas - Vancouver to Hawaii - September 2019

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Hawaii

User Avatar
lpops
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Disclaimer - We would like to pass on our impressions and thoughts of our cruise experience to anyone planning for or getting ready to participate in a similar Itinerary. Everyone knows that reviews are subjective. One person’s gold is another’s trash. That said please remember this is our personal impressions and yours, of course, will vary. We ignore postings that are made in response to our ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Royal Suite

A mid size treasure

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Hawaii

User Avatar
DougMacP
10+ Cruises

Having done a back to back cruise last year on the Harmony of the Seas I can say without reservation the Radiance was a far more enjoyable experience for two experienced cruisers in their mid(ish) 60's that don't relish being around over 1,000 kids. We tried the "mega ship as the destination" thing and the" ship within a ship suite level" thing, and it left us wanting. A lot. Then a destination ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Alaska 12 day trip

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
heronheron
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We like Royal Caribbean cruise line and this specific trip included all the things we wanted to see and do. The excursions we took we fantastic especially the white water rafting in Juneau. Suspension bridge and train in Skagway was also excellent. Saw some whales on our excursion at Icy Strait and the excursion-"Lighthouse Totem Poles and Eagles" in Kitchikan was lots of fun especially when one ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Royal Caribbean is our preferred cruise line.

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
kekocat
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Arrived one day early in Vancouver. (Make sure you use a no foreign trans. fee credit card. (USA exchange rate automatically calculated.) Took the taxi (2 couples) and fare was $30.00 US currency to Blue Horizon Hotel. Boarding was fairly quick but did involve a lot of walking, but there were no long lines. Only did the dining room once and had no complaints. Regarding formal night - not everyone ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

We did 1-2 excursions at every port. They were excellent

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
GHD278
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Overall, the trip was great. I'm going to talk less about the excursions (which was awesome), and more about the ship. The cabin was nice. Super small, even for a single person. I had a balcony which was nice as I was able to sleep with the door open for some nice Alaskan air. Service on the ship was spectacular as well. Big shoutout to Vasile (guest services) and the bartenders at Quill and ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Excellence at Sea

Review for Radiance of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
Nananinas
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Really like Royal Caribean, only natural to go with what you know. From the moment we entered the ship we were showered with attention, service, courtesy to say the least, our luggage were taken to our cabins right away, we felt like we owned the ship. Food was amazing as well as service throughout, you were greated with a very cute frase WASHI WASHI, quite cute, it became my grandsons ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with children

