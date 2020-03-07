  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Royal Caribbean Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Our Alaskan Cruise - Serenade of the Seas
Embarkation Photo
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
11003 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 11,003 Royal Caribbean Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Well worth the wait

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
shipmate13
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Friends asked us to join them on this cruise pre-covid. Was not sure it would even happen with all the other cruise cancellations however it went off without a hitch as they say and Royal Caribbean did not fail in making passengers feel safe during the 7 day trip. Embarkation was a breeze but had to show documentation 4 times before being allowed on board. All employees were super friendly ...
Sail Date: August 2021

First Cruise during covid experience!

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Jvjordan
10+ Cruises • Age 30s

We were excited to go on a trip since we have been locked up since 2019 like most people. We were also pretty worried/ concerned with the surge in cases prior to our trip. here is a review on what to expect while you cruise during this pandemic. (the highlights and changes from your normal cruise) 1. Pre Cruise: Royal Caribbean was very active in sending reminders and updates with health ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite with Balcony

Our 53rd Cruise August 15, 2021

Review for Independence of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
CruiseDirections
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

After having 4 booked cruises that were cancelled in the past year we were so happy to resume cruising. We celebrated my husband's Birthday on RCCL Independence of Seas and enjoyed every moment. Originally we booked a Balcony but we put a bid in for a Junior Suite when we received the Royal Up offer and we got it and it was totally worth it. The Crew and Officers were amazing and they were also ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Great to be back!

Review for Allure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
cruzgirl1
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Starting with the boarding process: We all we assigned a time to be at the pier, once arriving we had to produce our negative Covid test and our vaccine cards. Once inside the terminal we were ask questions regarding our current health situation. Moved along very smooth.. Once on board the rooms were ready at 2 pm and we did the required muster drill (watch a 5 minute video in your ...
Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Central Park View Balcony

Read the reviews and do your research before booking!

Review for Enchantment of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Ranoah
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Let me first say the entertainment, stateroom attendant and dining room waiters were great! However........ Don’t forget to pack your patience! We planned this trip for our four teenagers during spring break. We decided to not cancel and move forward despite the coronavirus. Which we probably should had canceled but we decided to give it a shot. Huge disappointment. First ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Interior

Traveled with children

Garry’s comments

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
GarryB
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Heard it was great but honestly it is too big and we don’t smoke and think they should place smoking section anywhere except wher the two main bars on the swimming pools are located. Every time you went to get the over priced drink you had to walk through the smoking area to get it. The beds are terrible, the repair had to be made to our balcony door because of wind noise. It took 3 request ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

All around enjoyment

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Iidankmoo
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

This was our first cruise and didn't really know what to expect of it. But the second we got on the ship we knew it would be great. We got on the ship around 12p and went directly to the Windjammer on floor 11 due to the state rooms not being available until 1p the windjammer staff made sure the buffet was safe, clean and a overall good experience, when you walk in they make sure everyone washes ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Traveled with children

Wow but

Review for Oasis of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Jim Raffan
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

PROS The ship was incredible Didn’t feel crowded at all even with 6 thousand people on board Lots of room around the pools Lots to do while on board Solarium was nice Led Zepellin cover band was fantastic Ice show was good Aqua show was good Cats was ok Dining room service was good as was our cabin attendant CONS Very loud music made it hard to have a ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Central Park View Interior

Fabulous 1st time Royal Caribbean cruise

Review for Adventure of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
Prometheus1
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

In south Florida for a relative's wedding and decided to cruise with brother and his family who has sailed on Royal Caribbean for several years. This was cruise number 18 for me but have only cruised on Carnival and Princess until this cruise. Embarkation- was in a junior suite so went to the suite line- very fast and we were on the ship in 30 minutes. The Ship- oh my gosh, it was lovely! ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Junior Suite

Western Caribbean March 2020

Review for Rhapsody of the Seas to Caribbean - Western

User Avatar
check1
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose to go with 2 couples. Never cruised with Royal Caribbean, they had. Overall the cruise experience was good. Food can be hit or miss. Service is very good, everyone is friendly and helpful. I would chose RC again. We were in a balcony cabin. Plenty of closet space, cannot say the same for shower space, just adequate. Take your own soap and shampoo. The one push container in shower didn’t suds ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Spacious Ocean View Balcony

Western Caribbean Cruise Reviews for Royal Caribbean Ships
