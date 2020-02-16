We chose to go with Saga for the first time because of their 2 new 'Boutique' ships which are more the size we like (50k tonnes and under 1000 passengers). For a new vessel the Spirit of Adventure lacks any 'WOW' factor, everything is just 'nice'. It's best feature is the stern of the ship with a winding staircase that runs down from deck 12 (outside Veranda) to deck 6 with seating and standing ...
Being a solo traveller I normally holiday with companies who specifically target this market and I had been wary of cruising since I split up with my ex about 8 years ago. We had done about 20 cruises but I know that solo travellers weren't catered for on any of the cruise companies I had been with previously.
However the Cruise Director on the Spirit of Discovery arranged for a pre-dinner ...
This cruise was advertised as a 'boutique cruise' with all facilities included. It started badly with our (included) taxi being delayed twice - on enquiry we were told 'the ship had a bug and was being deep cleaned' We were NOT told this was Norovirus, nor that the previous two cruises had been contaminated. So we finally got to board the ship after 8.30pm and had to rush our first meal as ...
Brand new ship and wanted to see Northern lights, plus all inclusive. Trouble started when a stop at Narvik was cancelled and then our pickup was deferred twice, On arrival we waited an hour and 20 minutes before we were allowed on board and shown by a guide to the cabin we had booked to find it already occupied. Over the next few hours/days we discovered that the delays were caused by norovirus ...
We wanted to celebrate our 70 th birthdays this year and to see the Northern lights if possible.
The Norovirus situation ruined the cruise. For it to happen is unfortunate. To happen on two consecutive cruises is worrying but for the problem to still not be resolved on a third trip is irresponsible. We were told that the ship would be delayed for a deep clean due to one or two cases of ...
My wife and I have frequently sailed with Saga and much enjoyed the charm of her smaller ships, Pearl and Sapphire so it was, with some uncertainty, that we sailed on her new Ship Spirit of Discovery. As we approached her berth I wasn’t initially enthused by her look, but gradually, throughout our back to back cruise, she grew in stature and even majesty.
With a bigger ship one wondered whether ...