San Diego Celebrity Millennium Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1649 reviews
8 Awards
Cabin Aft Balcony
Cabin Accesible Aquaclass/Concierge
Lighted wire sculpture at sunset in port of Juneau, Alaska.
Dessert bar in the Ocean View Cafe.
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
29 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money

1-10 of 29 San Diego Celebrity Millennium Cruise Reviews

Great Pacific Coastal Cruise

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Pacific Coastal

User Avatar
BSinPNS
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

We booked this a few months ago after reading how it was going COVID-wise on cruise ships. Cruise was so good that we booked a B2B and got a certificate for another. We were in Aqua cabin 9112. Please feel free to ask questions. - COVOD Testing. Flying to San Diego from Florida a few days early meant we needed to do the tests away from home. We purchased three of the Celebrity recommended ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

Snorkeling at the Molokini Crater

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Hawaii

User Avatar
schoebiewan
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I always wanted to go to Hawaii but we don't like long flights. The cruise was round trip to from and to San Diego. We were able to spend several days in San Diego prior to the cruise. We rented a car and drove up the coastline of California stopping in several towns. Entertainment and service on the ship was exceptional. The ship did a night time cruise around the big island to ...
Sail Date: May 2016

Third World Embarkation Experience, Good Cruise

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Hawaii

User Avatar
ks6007
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Everything you have read about the San Diego to Ensenada transfer on Cruise Critic is true, but probably understated. It was the main topic of conversation at the Cruise Critic RollCall get-together, when the cruise director asked for comments or questions. Try to imagine being in a giant warehouse with 2,000 other people, with one set of bathrooms, no signs telling people where to check in, no ...
Sail Date: October 2013

A Disappointing Celebrity Millennium Cruise Experience

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
weatherguy
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

Preface: This review was composed by weatherguy on Saturday, October 12, 2013, and covers my personal cruising experience on cruise ship, Celebrity Millennium's 15-Night Panama Canal cruise between the travelling dates of September 22 to October 7, 2013. I will furnish a shortened version, and then followed by a lengthier, detailed version for those who crave more details. 1.) Shortened, ...
Sail Date: September 2013

Beyond our expectations

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Albarrett
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

Last month my family and I travelled on the Celebrity Millenium from San Diego to Fort Lauderdale via the Panama Canal. We had read many reviews about the ship, I found most were quite negative so we were a little apprehensive about our trip. We didn't need to be. I could not believe how amazing the ship was and the staff couldn't have been more attentive. We were a party of 14 people - 8 adults ...
Sail Date: September 2013

Traveled with children

Best Cruise Ever

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Cruzan1214
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was the best vacation/trip that I have ever taken. My wife and I traveled with another couple and were in Aqua Class with a premium drink package. We arrived in San Diego a day early and had a awesome time at Seaport Village, Midway Aircraft Carrier and the Gaslamp District. We had a room at the Manchester Hyatt overlooking the Port of San Diego. I woke up about 5:00 am the morning of ...
Sail Date: September 2013

Wow!

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
NuCruiser68
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Phenomenal trip, longest cruise we've been on. Purchased one premium beverage package as wife does not drink as much as me. Cabin was great, in elevator hallway, but minimum noise. Joining cruise critic a few months prior made all the difference. We met so many great folks from all over the world. One of our new friends won an upgrade to a penthouse suite during day one bingo. She invited a bunch ...
Sail Date: September 2013

In general, very nice

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
bananaguy
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Sailed twice before on Millenium. Not a noticeable difference except for a couple of bars and the small movie theater is gone. Food has finally improved after a dramatic deterioration over the past several years. Dining room for "anytime dining" was efficient. In buffet, same food every day but plenty of variety so who cares? Lines too long for sandwiches at lunch. Only 2 sandwich makers. ...
Sail Date: September 2012

Cabin Type: Ocean View 4

Wonderful Panama Canal Cruise

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
FancyNancy88
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

- We had a great time on our Celebrity Millennium Panama Canal cruise. Our embarkation in San Diego went smoothly - the quickest embarkation we have ever had (this was our 10th cruise - 5th cruise line). The number of employees per passenger (and level of service) seemed greater on this cruise than any of our others. Initially, we had a problem with our air conditioning (the ship had just come ...
Sail Date: September 2012

Cabin Type: Ocean View 4

Millenium- refurbished recently but Internet is terrible

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
JimBob88
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Embarkation in San Diego was flawless. The cruise terminal is within sight of the airport, and a Rite-Aid drug store for last minute Cokes and forgotten toiletries is just a short walk away. The ship itself is nice. It never felt crowded- much different than the feel of Carnival's Magic (for example). Food service was fine, with the quality and delivery of food in the dining certainly ...
Sail Date: September 2012

Cabin Type: Ocean View 4

