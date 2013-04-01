Review for American Harmony to U.S.A.
Sail Date: September 2021
Review for Disney Wonder to U.S.A.
Sail Date: October 2015
Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom
Traveled with children
Review for Golden Princess to U.S.A.
Sail Date: October 2014
Review for Celebrity Century to U.S.A.
Sail Date: April 2013
Cabin Type: Concierge Class
Review for Celebrity Century to U.S.A.
Sail Date: April 2013
Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Veranda
Review for Celebrity Century to U.S.A.
Sail Date: April 2013
Cabin Type: Concierge Class
Review for Celebrity Century to U.S.A.
Sail Date: April 2013
Cabin Type: Concierge Class
Review for Celebrity Century to U.S.A.
Sail Date: April 2013
Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Veranda
Review for Celebrity Century to U.S.A.
Sail Date: May 2012
Review for Celebrity Century to U.S.A.
Sail Date: May 2012
Cabin Type: Sky Suite