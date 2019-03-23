  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Seabourn Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Poor TK Presentation
Penguins in Antarctica
Desert at Earth and Sea. Can you tell we are foodies????
Earth and Sea meal.
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
78 reviews

1-10 of 78 Seabourn Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Perfection on Steroids

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
bjkrlk
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Wanted secure cruise with easy access from the southeast. Easy requirements that created our bubble. No masks on board for guests. Service, food, and entertainment top-notch. Crew to passenger ratio second to none. Everything was simply perfect. Weather, venues, food, etc . Yes, the were adjustments but nothing unreasonable. Yes, we kept our bubble but you know what - we were safe, we had ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Relaxed cruise visiting small less known islands in the Caribbean

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
romsey chechy
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose Seabourn having traveled with them before. As always the staff were delightfulm friendly, helpful and efficient. Our cabin was clean, spacious and well provided minibar was continually restocked. The food on board was generally superb. We ate mostly in the main dining room for dinner, Colonnade for breakfast and pool bar for snack lunch. Othee options available all the time. Simple ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Think twice before booking with Seabourn

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Poppyprincess
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Honeymoon We had a PH for 4 weeks. My parents joined us on 4th Jan. My 82 old mum was ill for the last days of the trip and was disembarked by ambulance to a hosp in Barbados on 18/01 thereby missing flt back to the UK. My 83 old dad has dementia. My mum was discharged today and has been pronounced fit to fly by the doctor after suffering with pulmonary congestion. My problem is this, we booked ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Injured between tender and ship; unsafe operation of tender

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
CAlgee
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Had previous safe trips but this one was horrible. Not only injured but upon return home was advised by ship insurance carrier that we required tons of previous medical information in order to obtain satisfaction for injuries and loss of ship use for 10 days after injury. Tender was ordered to stop operations after my injury but should have happened in advance. Lack of security to stop Tender ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Best Cruise Yet!

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
CaribbeanKen
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Having cruised with around 8 different cruise lines over the last 25 years, we decided to up the anti and try Seabourn as we do like the finer things in life including champagne! We weren’t disappointed. We never saw a queue the whole two weeks of our holiday. We are very picky when it comes to food, service and drinks and we can honestly say that we could not find one thing to criticise. We had ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Absolutely wonderful

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
Kathy Loves Travel
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was a wonderful, low key cruise. The ship is small with just 450 people and nothing was ever crowded and I never felt cramped. The staff were wonderful, helpful and friendly - all of them. I especially liked eating at the Patio Grill. It was a small but varied menu for lunch each day and a larger menu for dinner There are numerous bars with great bartenders who have fun stories and ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Beautiful beaches

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
docboss1
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Beautiful beaches great islands. We got upgraded to a penthouse (handicapped) but didn't bother us since it was bigger than the other suites. Almost the size of an owners suite and updated furniture ! The pre cruise and post cruise arrival and departure was through seabourn and without any issues. La samana in st martin and Fairmont Barbados both great properties! The downgrade for this trip is ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Still Awesome

Review for Seabourn Sojourn to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
LFOrlando
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

It is 16 years since we last sailed on Seabourn - when the ships only carried 220 passengers so this was a new experience on a larger ship. We thought the ship size was actually better, with more restaurant space and better entertainment. The cabin was a perfect size with a good size bathroom, lounge area and balcony. The ship was lovely and clean and restaurants and all public rooms very ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

18 days on the Odyssey

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Mr. Manhattan
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We did the 7-day Caribbean portion from St. Maarten and remained on board for the transatlantic, disembarking in Lisbon--18 days in total. This was our third Seabourn cruise, and Seabourn was once again spot-on with everything. Embarkation/disembarkation is easy, although St. Maarten hadn't fully recovered from the hurricane. In Lisbon, we just walked off the ship at the time we wanted, and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite

My first Seabourn Cruise, maybe my expectations were too high?

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
AnEnglishmanAbroad
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

After reading many reviews of Seabourn I decided to book this cruise. The ship is smaller than the new floating Iran sprawl like tower blocks which was a real plus for me. The personal and attentive service by many staff was great but that seemed to magnify the faults when they showed. Breakfast in the collonade was an American buffet and options including none cremated bacon were available to ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

