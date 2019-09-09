  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Seabourn Europe Cruise Reviews

Poor TK Presentation
Penguins in Antarctica
Desert at Earth and Sea. Can you tell we are foodies????
Earth and Sea meal.
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
272 reviews

1-10 of 272 Seabourn Europe Cruise Reviews

A Greek Revival

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Mediterranean

User Avatar
leaj
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

We booked this cruise by default. My DH and I were supposed to sail to the Amazon March 2020 but Covid stopped that. Then we rebooked for Australia - cancelled, rebooked for Bbaltic- cancelled, etc. Finally Greece opened and we jumped. This trip would have been iconic if the weather was bit cooler, but we were so thankful to sail again and on this amazing ship. There were six in our party. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Grand Suite

Wonderful cruise, lots to love with a little room for improvement

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
dadsbdaycruiser
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Just got off the Seabourn Ovation, it is a beautifully designed ship which was the perfect base for discovering Malta and the Greek Islands. Our first cruise on Seabourn, although we’ve traveled on Silversea, in Queens Grill on Cunard and various suites on other premium and luxury cruise lines (over 20 cruises to date). I was slightly concerned that we might be a little “young” for Seabourn as ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

First time on Ovation

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Mediterranean

User Avatar
nyc22cruiser
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our first voyage on the Ovation, in the past we had sailed on the old 212 passenger Spirit as well as the Odyssey and Sojourn. I preferred the Ovation, partially due to the age of the ship. The Ovation is only a year and a half old. We did not notice any significant drop-off in service on the larger ship. As on the other ships the service was excellent with a few minor hiccups. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

The best food of all the small luxury cruise ships

Review for Seabourn Encore to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Laurielew
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose Seabourn again, because we had tried other lines - Silversea and Regent. On those other lines the excursions were great, but we were not impressed with the food or service. Seabourn had recently hired a new chef for the pool deck evening dining venue - called Earth and Sea. Phenomenal food. Better than any restaurant we have in Seattle or anywhere else. After trying the other dining ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Excellent Cruise from two happy Kiwis.

Review for Seabourn Encore to Mediterranean

User Avatar
judi 1942
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Smaller cruise line, very attentive crew, nothing was a problem,this was the second of the seabourn ships we have been on, the year before we were on the Oncore but prefer the Odyssey, so much so we have booked our trip for next year on the Odyssey, she is just a bit smaller than the encore and we felt more at home. Our cabin on both ships was fabulous, really roomy and great bathrooms. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Excellant in every way

Review for Seabourn Encore to Mediterranean

User Avatar
lindakaysiet
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Because of the destination and the reviews is why we picked Seabourn .After sailing with Seabourn I will never go with another cruise. It was outstanding in every way. We have been with 6 other cruise lines in the past and Seabourn is far superior. The food in all the resturants was excellant. The staff could not do enough for you and there was a lot of them. From the embarkation to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Average experience on luxury line

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Focused1
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We haven’t sailed on Seabourn since 2012 as we were put off by their liberal smoking policies. We decided to try them again especially since the itinerary for the British Isles was unique having a good number of stops in Scotland. Embarkation was quick and our suite was ready at noon time which was a great plus for us. We stayed in a spa penthouse suite which was quite nice but not sure it is ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Spa Suite

Good itinerary

Review for Seabourn Ovation to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
natepi
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for the itinerary which included a stop in the outer Hebrides and the Orkney Islands. The ship is very nice though the design is odd. A good half a dozen times we encountered other passengers who joked about being lost / felt confused by the layout. The pool area creates a separation between cabins, and not in a good way. The enrichment activities on this cruises weren't ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Standards have slipped and your suite selection is essential

Review for Seabourn Encore to Mediterranean

User Avatar
YVR_Linda
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We chose this cruise for our honeymoon because of the raving reviews about the service and luxury of the ship and Seabourn. We were highly disappointed. Our room was probably the worst on the ship and this may be the main reason for our disappointment. 843, next to a service area and below the pool bar service area. Crew started work everyday at 4 am. It was unreal as we woke up to ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Enjoyable cruise with great weather

Review for Seabourn Encore to Mediterranean

User Avatar
John117
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We booked a v2 suite (532) in June and not our normal guaranteed as there are a few v1 and v2 suites we really don’t like. Just over a week out British Airways pilots announced their strikes dates one of which was our departure day. Seabourn quickly rebooked us on another flight on the previous day but unfortunately this was from Heathrow and not Gatwick (our local airport) as per our original ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

