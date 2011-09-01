  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Seattle Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1599 reviews
12 Awards
View of the cabin balcony 9654
Dinner Menu
Upper deck quiet area; book a meeting here
Rock Climbing
Cruiser Rating
1.5
Terrible
2 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money

1-10 of 2 Seattle Royal Caribbean Serenade of the Seas Cruise Reviews

NO ACTIVITIES!!! WONDERFUL SERVICE BY EVERYONE ELSE

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
WCcruising
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was welcome back cruise since Covid. So blessed to be able to sail again. We had to wear mask in common areas. Everyone was vaccinated except children under 16. There were only 600 or so people on this ship so the service was amazing from the waiters, bartenders, etc. Everyone was so nice. In fact it was the best cruise out of 25 cruises for service. NEGATIVE!!!! - activities - I ...
Sail Date: July 2021

No rating
Last RCCL Cruise

Review for Serenade of the Seas to Alaska

User Avatar
richard iii
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I needed to balance all of the positive reviews. I was suprised with this ship's second place rating overall. My wife and I decided after sailing on her to never sail on RCCL again. Here's why. Dining: The main room was just okay with not enough choices and choices of limited quality. Even our waiter agreed. Portofino: It is a six course Italian meal. But I wanted something else. Sorry. You ...
Sail Date: September 2011

