We had chosen this cruise to be able to experience the coast of Norway and sample Norwegian specialities. The cruise delivered on the former but not the latter.
Restaurant are in urgent need of training to be customer oriented, and acted like they were doing passengers a favour by being there. Although there was an effort to accommodate the food restrictions of some of the passengers in our ...
Hi folks,
two weeks ago i went for my first cruise after the corona-break. The german-market-focussed cruise line TUI cruises offers 7-night cruises from Heraklion(Crete) to Piraeus and Corfu. As the price for these cruises are very attractive for solo travellers i could not resist.
Due to the current Covid-19 situation there were some changes in the usual processes. First of all it was ...
Right now, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic there isn't much of a choice. I live in Dusseldorf, Germany. Started cruising in 2013 and just celebrating my 50th cruise. The well-known cruise line AIDA failed due to lack of permission of its registry country Italy and Corona positive crew members. It seemed that TUI Cruises was doing better.
The planned itinerary - from Hamburg (Mein Schiff ...
TUI Mein Schiff Cruises is a nice cruise line, but not for everyone.
I had the pleasure of participating in a historic event. The July 24 2020 cruise aboard the Mein Schiff 2 was the first large ship cruise after the coronavirus lockdown in the world. Here I must admit that the TUI did a great job with the new safety measures. Muster Drill was conducted in small groups, the crew checked the ...
Even in times of corona, where the ship is maximum 60% full, the seats in the public areas are not enough. I would not want to travel on this or similar ships when 100% of its capacity can be used. Looking at the Norwegian coastline surely is beautiful but it’s also more or less the only thing you can do on board so it’s very disappointing if you can’t enjoy it properly because of not enough ...
I don’t think I’ll ever do the Hurtigruten again. First it was very expensive, over 5000 kr per person for a 36 hour trip from Bergen to Trondheim going through Geiranger. We ordered the Arctic Superior room which was twice as expensive as a standard room, but it just had a round port window. It was no better than standard rooms on a normal cruise ship. The Hurtigruten shouldn’t be thought of ...
We have always wanted to experience going with Hurtigruten along the Norwegian coast, and the scenery was amazing. We started in the beautiful town of Bergen and went all the way to Kirkenes. Embarkation and disembarkation were both very easy and well-organized, although there were some slight confusion about when and where to put the suitcases before disambarkation.
The staff were all very ...
We had a balcony cabin on deck 8 and joined the Costa Victoria in Dubai. Overall we were very happy with the ship, the food and the customer service. The ship went into lockdown after a passenger was diagnosed with CoV19. Costa looked after passengers and crew very well in unprecdented circumstances for this century. The ship is appropriate for the fare charged. It is not the latest, biggest, most ...
It was our first time on MSC. Being that the ship was only half full of passengers and the hole corona virus outbreak made for an uneasy cruise.
The food was average witch was disappointing as I was under the impression that their food was much better. I will say that they made very good pizza.
Not impressed with their steak house, I rarely send food back , but I had to with my first steak ...
I chose Divina for the classic nature of the ship and it’s original itinerary but that had to change because of the nature of covid-19 and that was completely understandable. The ship was absolutely beautiful, just as I was told it would be.
From the start MSC buffered us from the harsh realities of the outside world and encouraged us to stay informed but to relax and let them handle ...