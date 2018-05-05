We traveled on the barge La Belle Epoque owned by European Waterways from August 8th through August 14th. On this trip we travel from Tanly to Venary-Les-Laumes. From the time we were picked up in Paris on Sunday morning at about 1300 until we were dropped back off in Paris on Saturday afternoon the whole trip was absolutely fantastic. We were met in Paris by our tour guide Mathias who drove ...
Our expectations for our cruise on the Rhone were high, but to our surprise Avalon exceeded these expectations consistently. The Poetry II provided superb accommodations in the Room 308 Royal Suite. Housekeeping and the wait staff were professional, thorough, and met any request quickly and completely. I would like to single out Jean-Loup Domart, our cruise director. He was professional, ...
Heard Avalon provided a very good river cruise. Had an excellent cruise director (Gayle Walter) and a very attentive crew. The trip was very organized and comfortable. Delicious food. The tour guides were very knowledgeable and friendly. A very relaxing way to see France.
Disembarkation & embarkation went very smoothly. The crew had very good communication skills and were also just a lot of ...
We eagerly awaited our Tauck family trip as we had an extremely positive experience in the past. This was anything but positive- the boat was not able too maintain comfortable temperatures in the heat we experienced, the food was bland and even inedible at times- we ended up eating plain pasta and cucumbers off the kids salad bar, the nightly entertainment was nonexistent and disappointing. The ...
We chose this ship because we have a world cruise booked on her in January 2020 (she was the only P&O ship available for a world cruise). We wanted to test the water so to speak by booking this 3 day mini cruise where we had the same cabin we have booked on the world cruise. We were very pleasantly surprised, Arcadia is a lovely ship, smaller in size than we are accustomed to but we actually ...
From the moment you board, everything is provided - Service ( the crew are first class ) - Dining - ( the food is excellent ) entertainment ( very good ) Excursions and guides ( all well organised and very interesting ) the ship/cabins were spotless,
The whole cruise ran like clockwork . No complaints whatsoever.
From start to finish we did not really need to open our wallets.
Our Cruise ...
Scenic asked for our opinion after our first ever cruise.
Here it is. The Bordeaux Affair was a fabulous cruise experience except for the total failure of the sanitation system on the ship, and partial for the remainder of the week. This failure was complete at times (leaving cabin toilets full of waste and no working toilets at all for an ENTIRE DAY). Sometimes the blockage was partial, ...
We chose this mini cruise as we were running out of annual leave - and although it was a short break the cruise company included a little bit of everything you might expect on a longer holiday. Very smooth embarkation at Southampton, and great new facilities on board.
We had an ocean view stateroom on deck 2 which had not been updated in the refurb but which was fine. The highlight of the ...
Many of the advertised facilities and amenities on the Lyon to Avignon cruise on Uniworld's SS Catherine were not provided. When I embarked on the cruise, the suites and staterooms were not ready until 3.00pm and the only toilet/washroom facilities were those located adjacent to the ship's reception area. The washroom and its two toilets were filthy with wet floors, no toilet paper and towels, ...
First night hotel in Monte Carlo then a four hour coach ride the following day to pick up our ship in Arles, in fact it took over 5 hours because of a crash on the motorway!
Ships crew were there to welcome us on board and as we were late dinner was delayed but we had no time to shower and change!
Cabin excellent and liked the position of the bed facing the window, nice to lie in bed and ...