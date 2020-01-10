  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Norwegian Fjords Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
829 reviews

1-10 of 829 Norwegian Fjords Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Service in a time of dufficulties

Review for Lofoten to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
florencesm
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I chose this for the country (Norway) plus the adventurous aspect of the excursions. I read that this year is the ship’s last year of sailing and it was the last time to experience a different type of cruise. The ship is stylish and whilst old still offers a comfortable, low key holiday. The staff were second to none, especially as they were dealing with the ever-changing unprecedented ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Trip of a lifetime

Review for Polarlys to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Nashash
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

We chose this cruise as it is a ferry and not overally "touristy" as an anniversary and birthday present for us. This was such an experience. The staff are amazing the scenery is fantastic. Normally we never repeat a holiday BUT this is an exception. We had a partial view cabin which was very comfy as we thought we may spend some time there on the days we had nothing planned, however there ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

We found the Northern Lights on Viking Star 2/2020 Room 5001

Review for Viking Star to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
mimicruising
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise in hopes of seeing the elusive Northern Lights. We were so lucky as we saw them on four or five different nights. Our best views were from the ship after leaving Narvik. We cruised from Bergen to Tilbury on the Viking Star February 15 through February 27th. We have been on over 50 cruises but this was our first on Viking. We were surprised with the uncrowded open spaces. ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

What’s not to like

Review for Trollfjord to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
JEMSON
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We sailed on this very ship nearly five years ago, a June eleven-day coastal trip. Stunning scenery, excursions superb and life on board very comfortable and friendly. Had to repeat the experience. We’re currently eight days into our winter trip, the standard just as high, the food and comfort admirable. So what if you have to make your own entertainment onboard? Those here have accepted this, ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Norway!!!

Review for Viking Star to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Peglog80
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I have always wanted to see Norway. We both have Norwegian DNA. It is also a place that neither one of us has been before. The ship and our cabin were immaculate. Our cabin stewards anticipated our every need. All of the Viking employees were wonderful. We enjoyed the port talks and all the lectures they offered. Our favorite excursion was the husky dog sleds. We also got to ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Wonderful Northern Lights and Norway Trip

Review for Viking Star to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
JazzyTheTraveler
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We picked this trip to see the Northern Lights and Norway in winter, to remind me of growing up in the snow! The crew - ALL OF THEM - are amazing, unfailing nice, and make this cruise a really wonderful time. They read and respond to your comments on a daily basis so if you need something they really do take it into account. Seriously, cannot day enough good things about all the crew. Even the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

In Search of the Northern Lights

Review for Viking Star to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Renee B
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because we love Norway, and wanted to visit in winter to try to see the northern lights. Viking offered this cruise beginning with two days in Bergen, giving us time to both recover from jet lag and enjoy shopping in Bergen, We also paid Viking to arrange our air travel, so as to insure a seamless arrival in the event of any disruption. Well, one of the flights ultimately ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

In Search of the Northern Lights

Review for Viking Star to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
glen rob
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to see a part of the world that is not easily accessible and also beautiful. The few days at sea allowed us a very good opportunity to explore and enjoy the various amenities provided on the ship. All the crew were tremendously friendly and helpful. I particularly enjoyed visiting the spa with the large heated jacuzzi, steam, sauna and snow grotto. The fitness center offered all the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

We Saw the Light!

Review for Viking Star to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
arby9
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Seeing the Northern Lights was on our bucket list. This was the first cruise we noticed that offered that opportunity. We have sailed Viking before so we were aware of the restaurants, food, etc. so we snapped at the chance and signed up. Obviously, sailing the north Atlantic in JANUARY is probably not the smartest thing to do if you get sea sick easily, and there are no guarantees that the ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

They got everything right on our Northern Lights cruise

Review for Viking Star to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Frank CC
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

(Sorry in advance for the long review.) My wife & I had not been on any significant cruises in the past decade because the trend to larger ships goes against most of what I want in a cruise. Things that are important to me are: lack of crowds, not feeling like each activity or announcement was a grab for more money, food properly prepared (does not need to be uber-high end, but it shouldn't ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Find a cruise

