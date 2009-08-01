This was welcome back cruise since Covid. So blessed to be able to sail again. We had to wear mask in common areas. Everyone was vaccinated except children under 16. There were only 600 or so people on this ship so the service was amazing from the waiters, bartenders, etc. Everyone was so nice. In fact it was the best cruise out of 25 cruises for service.
NEGATIVE!!!! - activities - I ...
I needed to balance all of the positive reviews. I was suprised with this ship's second place rating overall. My wife and I decided after sailing on her to never sail on RCCL again. Here's why.
Dining: The main room was just okay with not enough choices and choices of limited quality. Even our waiter agreed.
Portofino: It is a six course Italian meal. But I wanted something else. Sorry. You ...
We waited many years before booking an Alaska cruise. After all, the whole idea is to enjoy the water, the tropical climate, and the exotic islands. Well...been there and done that enough times that it was time for a new adventure. We were thrilled with the change in climate after 5 months of the Florida summer and we did not miss the pool during the day.
The cruise started in Vancouver and we ...
We traveled on The Serenade on the repo cruise to Alaska and the West Coast, departing Vancouver on September 19, 2009.
Arrival into Vancouver was uneventful, until Immigration. There were over one thousand passengers in the arrival terminal, and -four- immigration agents. It took over 2-1/2 hours to get through immigration, then another half-hour to finally find our bags that were in several ...
Seattle - In a word; GORGEOUS. We stayed at a Bed & Breakfast called the Shafer Bailie Mansion on Capitol Hill and it was lovely. One block away from Volunteer Park, walking distance to quaint shops and several restaurants. We ate at the Coastal Kitchen which was fabulous. We discovered on the trip from the airport to our B&B that Seattle is not the best of cities to drive in and is far ...
My wife, my parents and I took a much needed holiday to Alaska, spending a couple of nights pre-cruise at the Delta Suites Vancouver. The hotel was nice and my first experience with Priceline. I'll do that again.
On Saturday we made our way to the pier, and had a decent embarkation. Once on board, we found the Windjammer and had a little lunch. It was better than most we've had on Royal, and ...
Serenade of the Seas - Aug. 29 thru Sept. 5th - Vancouver
Started the trip from Houston to Seattle via SW airlines on a Thursday, giving us a few days in Seattle for sightseeing (no good air prices to Vancouver from Houston so we flew to Seattle ). Always love SW, no charge for bags and employee's are always friendly.
A flight attendant that lives in Seattle gave us a list of ...
Serenade of the Seas is a great ship for going to Alaska. There are windows everywhere to take in the magnificent view.
It was a fairly easy process getting on the ship. Once onboard we noticed how clean the ship was. The service there was extraordinary. Our cabin was just the right size with a balcony. We had a cabin by the elevators which was great for easy access to all parts of the ship. ...
My husband and I were extremely excited to take our first ever cruise. I had heard many good comments from friends etc about RCL, and comments here on CC were also pretty favorable.
We arrived in Vancouver the evening of July 31 and stayed the night at a downtown hotel. Took a cab the next morning to the Ballentyne Pier and we were there shortly after 12 noon. The lineups to go through ...
Serenade's Alaskan cruise was spectacular. This was the first cruise my husband and I have taken without kids (both are grown now). We were originally planning a northbound cruise, but opted instead for the round trip out of Vancouver, BC. This turned out to be a great choice, as it gave us plenty of opportunities to see the beautiful landscapes of Alaskan shorelines. Embarkation was a breeze. ...