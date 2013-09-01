Hi everyone. We sailed with Silversea in 2017 and were disappointed. This year, we had booked a cruise on another comparable cruise line, but that trip was cancelled due to COVID. Our travel agent suggested going to the Greek islands, since Greece has made a real effort to be open to tourists this summer. He said that Silversea had a brand new ship; The Silver Moon. We said let’s give it a try ...
My wife and I have sailed on about 40 cruises including some high end cruises on Crystal, Seaborn, Regent, and Azamura. This was our first cruise on Silversea and it compared nicely with the other luxury cruises we have been on. Embarkation was quick and easy in Istanbul. The ship was docked several blocks from the cruise terminal and we didn't notice that Silversea had a shuttle until we ...
Everything about this cruise is mediocre. This is our 6th cruise and it just didnt do it for us. If not for our room butler Rey, this cruise was a let-down. To make matters worse, we ordered steaks three times and requested medium rare, and all three times medium to medium well arrived. (I thought maybe it will improve!) On our last evening at Le Champagne, my friend's spouse and my wife ordered ...
My wife and I were a bit concerned after we read some of the previous reviews for the Silver Galapagos and its cruising the Galapagos Islands. I am now very sorry we even read the reviews; not sure what those passengers expected or how they could have possibly been dissatisfied. This is an EXPEDITION style cruise and travelers/passengers need to take this into account when establishing ...
Embarkation/Disembarkation: Embarkation in Piraeus, the port for Athens, on 10 May was extremely smooth and easy. In a change from our typical “do-it-yourself” approach we actually stayed at a Silversea hotel and took their transfer from the hotel to the port. Yes, it was a large bus but only 24 or so passengers so it was a quick and easy 45 or so minute trip. Our luggage was whisked away by ...
Seabourn Quest 2012 cruise vs. Silversea Spirit 2013 cruise
We took the Seabourn Quest 2012 11-day cruise from Rome to Barcelona and a 2013 Silversea Spirit 7-day cruise from Athens to Istanbul. Bearing in mind that we are dealing with the top of the high end, and that a comparison in this league is perhaps splitting a few hairs, here is my attempt to make a head to head comparison:
