Silversea Galapagos Cruise Reviews

Dinner with friends
View of Darwin's Lake
Picture of aft end of Muse
Excellent margarita pool side onboard the Muse
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
21 reviews

1-10 of 21 Silversea Galapagos Cruise Reviews

Silver Origin Galapagos Cruise

Review for Silver Origin to Galapagos

User Avatar
AngieS
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Arrival Quito: We arrived late at night and there is a Silversea hospitality desk at the JW Marriott. We were told to report the next morning between 8 and 10am for a covid test provided by Silversea in the business center at the hotel. Let me just say that for the four of us travelling together and many other guests, the whole covid testing was the most stressful part of the trip. Rules kept ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Outstanding Expedition

Review for Silver Galapagos to Galapagos

User Avatar
gcornell
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My family of 4 (including my Wife, 10yo Son, 8yo Daughter) were on the Silver Galapagos the end of August. It's important to note that this is an "expedition" and not a "cruise". Everything was excellent. Also, while the up front cost is higher than other ships, once you realize what’s included (just about everything) and the level of service and luxury it is actually a very good ...
Sail Date: August 2019

Traveled with children

Excellent Experience

Review for Silver Galapagos to Galapagos

User Avatar
Denise413
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The Galapagos are a GREAT place to visit. We were onboard the Silver Galapagos from May 30 to April 6, 2019. We chose the rainy season as the temperatures were to be warmer and the seas calmer. We were blessed to have calm seas, warm days and only SPRINKLES of rain on a couple of days. With the calm seas, there were several opportunities for kayaking. While kayaking, we had sea lions ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Suite

Every Detail Perfected

Review for Silver Galapagos to Galapagos

User Avatar
sbw1969
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Ok, I could only give 4 stars...because of the unrefurbished ship. But otherwise, all was perfect. Silversea will get a new ship in 2020, so if having clean, comfortable, but not shiny new accommodations will bother you, wait a year. You will not be disappointed with the organization of the expeditions and the care taken to ensure safety. Plus, the food is excellent even though the ...
Sail Date: February 2019

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

Eye opening exposure to wide range of fauna, good service, excellent food

Review for Silver Galapagos to Galapagos

User Avatar
Blue footed booby
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Pluses: - Well organized and executed excursions which fortunately led to lifetime memories such as snorkeling in the midst of a penguin feeding frenzy, watching a dozen wild dolphins leap in unison several times ahead of the ship, swimming with sea lions and manta rays, standing inches from three foot long iguanas, and other priceless interactions with unafraid animals. - quality of meals ...
Sail Date: November 2017

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Active, scenic, luxury adventure

Review for Silver Galapagos to Galapagos

User Avatar
medicdan
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

We came on the ship expecting to be the youngest passengers by far, but were amazed. We were ready for lazy walks and dressed up dinners, but were pleasantly surprised. The cruise began with a night (cut short) in Quito, at high altitude. The transfers were perfect-- with a knowledgeable guide (David) orchestrating our 45 minute drive to the hotel, and helping plan for the morning. The next ...
Sail Date: August 2017

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

Wonderfully different

Review for Silver Galapagos to Galapagos

User Avatar
sugar333
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first expedition cruise after many years of cruising(Regent and Crystal). Our travel agent recommended Silversea and we thoroughly enjoyed the ship,crew,fellow passengers,guides,and the wonders of the Galápagos. This is not the typical luxury cruise,but is the most pampered and comfortable way to experience the islands. Our suite was on the small side ,but well-appointed and ...
Sail Date: December 2016

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Suite

High expectations not met.

Review for Silver Galapagos to Galapagos

User Avatar
deerhilly
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was a fortieth wedding anniversary and we wanted the best cruise to celebrate our event. The Galapagos Islands did not disappoint and we felt privileged to have access to the islands and the wildlife. Any assessment of the standards offered on this cruise depend on expectations and price paid. We paid £5,500 per person for seven days. And were expecting very high standards of service and ...
Sail Date: October 2016

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

The Galapagos cruise did not live up to expectations.

Review for Silver Galapagos to Galapagos

User Avatar
deerhilly
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We booked the Galapagos cruise to fulfil a long term dream for our fortieth wedding anniversary. Our assessment of the standards offered on this cruise are affected by our expectations and the price we paid, over £5,500 per person for seven days. We were expecting high standards of service and cuisine equivalent to 5* hotels, limited maybe by the availability of some supplies. However, the ...
Sail Date: October 2016

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Wonderful cruise, but book your own flights

Review for Silver Galapagos to Galapagos

User Avatar
rlj0101
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had a full day in Quito prior to our flight to Baltra, and we wished we had added another day or two to explore the city. The Silversea agents were all very friendly, organized, and thorough, and we enjoyed the city tour that was included in our itinerary. The cruise itself was excellent. The food was delicious and it was fun to try the daily specials of Ecuadorian specialties. And the ...
Sail Date: September 2016

Galapagos Cruise Reviews for Silversea Ships
