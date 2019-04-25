  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More

Silversea Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

La Terraza
Aghios Nikolaos, Crete
Breakfast on our Veranda
Dinner at The Grill
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
302 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 302 Silversea Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Wonderful new ship

Review for Silver Moon to Mediterranean

User Avatar
jcm2021
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

It was so nice to resume traveling! This was only the third voyage for Silver Moon, and they were sailing at 50% capacity per EU protocols. The ship is beautiful! The suites are almost 400 sq. ft and the furnishings are very comfortable, including an excellent bed.. The bathroom is very nice and includes a large shower and a separate good size tub. The walk-in closet also has a 6 drawer ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2021

Must do better!

Review for Silver Shadow to Mediterranean

User Avatar
MBP&amp;O2/O
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This cruise was chosen for a combination of itinerary and lifestyle. We wanted to sail Silversea again, and this itinerary ticked all the boxes. Here is a small review of that cruise, 3930 Piraeus round trip. Several factors are worthy of mention .... some good and some bad. BOARDING PROCEDURES Nothing but complements. Less than 15 minutes from exiting the taxi to relaxing in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Owner's Suite Mediterranean

Review for Silver Shadow to Mediterranean

User Avatar
twinklles
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our fourth Silversea cruise in an Owner’s Suite. All four were on different ships: Silver Shadow, Silver Muse, Silver Spirit, Silver Whisper. This cruise was the Mediterranean at the end of October. This was Silver Shadow's last cruise before its refurbishment. So, it still had the u-shaped bar which I prefer (see pictures if you are unfamiliar). I hope they don't pull it out during ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite 1

Disappointing

Review for Silver Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
johnwjezsu
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I were very excited about our first cruise with SilverSea. We like the smaller ships and had seen that they were focusing on a high quality food experience. Combining a trip to Italy with this cruise seemed like a wise decision. However, we were disappointed with the outcome. Let me illustrate some of our experiences, both good and bad on the cruise: Embarkation was smooth ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Suite

Who decides what's 5 star?

Review for Silver Shadow to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Allasher
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was sold to us as a top of the range 5 star luxury cruise...it's not, it barley scrapes into 4 stars. Food :- Lacked continuity, sometimes OK, Breakfast in the Terraza was pretty poor and this ship gets my vote for serving the worst breakfast coffee I have ever had in the world. The food we paid for in La Dame was very good, is there a reason this does not happen in all the other eating ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

3 Star at Best

Review for Silver Shadow to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Roy Perry
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Subject: SilverSea Cruise , Lisbon to Barcelona Unfortunately the little details were a negative. TV with a remote that has to be changed 1 channel at a time is prehistoric. 10 years past its time. also not a good list of channel offerings. 2 of 3 movie channels worked . channels 1-5 all about Silver sea. Yes they acknowledge it’s a problem. WI Fi also dated. i paid the extra $200. for ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Everything but Management

Review for Silver Shadow to Mediterranean

User Avatar
QED
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Overall, the cruise was very enjoyable. The ship was nice, the staff was very pleasant and professional, and the ports that we got to visit were lovely. This wasn’t our first cruise, but it was our first cruise on a smaller ship (382 passengers) and I’m hoping it won’t be our last. There was no queuing for anything and everything ran smoothly. I’m hoping to stay away from the bigger ships (we ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Silver Suite

First time Silversea Amazing!

Review for Silver Whisper to Mediterranean

User Avatar
docboss1
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise from London to Lisbon a segment of the complete cruise to Barcelona as a back up to our Scenic Eclipse Cruise which was cancelled due to the new ship having construction delays and us already having vacation time booked from work. We stayed in London a few days prior at the ship hotel Conrad which was a beautiful hotel in a great location walking distance to Buckingham ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Really old fashioned

Review for Silver Shadow to Mediterranean

User Avatar
HeinzB.
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

It should be the first cruise and should be a great experience. On closer inspection, the ship was outmoded, worn and not up to date. Data transfer to iphone or laptop a sheer catastrophe. The bed width (we had twinbeds) only 80 cm - with a little swell you threatened to fall out. There should be a butler individually available to each cruise guest (which was mathematically completely impossible) ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Some Good Things and Some Bad Things

Review for Silver Spirit to Mediterranean

User Avatar
amawells
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

We just returned from a Silverseas sailing on Silver Spirit from Barcelona to Rome. It was our first time with Silversea. I would give this cruise a mixed review. Likes: I liked our specious suite and the service was quite good.  Dislikes: The dining options are rather limited. I did not like the fact that dinner started late- 7pm at the earliest.  And, I also thought the dress code ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Suite

Find a cruise

Mediterranean Cruise Reviews for Silversea Ships
Silver Spirit Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
Silver Spirit Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
Silver Moon Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
Silver Wind Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
Silver Muse Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
Silver Whisper Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.