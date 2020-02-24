  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Singapore to Asia Cruise Reviews

3.4
1896 reviews

Cruise to nowhere - something to avoid

Review for Quantum of the Seas to Asia

MB99 avatar

MB99

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

The cruise to nowhere is definitely nothing to recommend, difficult to book activities or restaurants, alternatively very long waiting time, some of the crew members do not behave appropriate, food variety OK but quality below average. Embarkation is a mess, you get checked 12 times before entering the boat. Kids activities are boring. Guest service counter often with very long waiting times. To ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2021

Traveled with children

Palace Suite Benefits

Review for World Dream to Asia

tomthecat avatar

tomthecat

2-5 Cruises

Age 30s

We sailed on the World Dream in January 2021, as part of a limited cruise to nowhere sailing out of Singapore. We booked a Palace Suite but had a hard time finding information on the exact benefits, so sharing our experience here. SWAB TEST Online check-in prior to arrival is mandatory. You receive a 15-minute timeslot to arrive at Marina Bay Cruise Centre. You are directed to the swab test ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2021

Fantastic & wonderful

Review for Quantum of the Seas to Asia

biff-tannen avatar

biff-tannen

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Everything was excellent on board the QoS sailing (to "nowhere"). Such a relief to just go out to sea for 4 nights, even when it literally goes nowhere but back to home base at Marina Bay cruise centre, Singapore. Service was superb, activities were properly socially distanced and since we went on the 7th (which is the week school reopens here), there wasn't a crowd to contend with. Love the ship, ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2021

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

cruise to nowhere

Review for World Dream to Asia

captaincruiser121 avatar

captaincruiser121

First Time Cruiser

Age 30s

I decided to take the cruise to nowhere as a quick getaway since leisure international travel was not possible with COVID. As a whole, I really enjoyed my first ever cruise experience. It was exciting to finally get away from Singapore and do something other than the predictable staycation. However, the mood was definitely dampened with the poor infection control throughout the whole experience. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2020

Royal Caribbean 2 night "Opening Cruise" - First RCI cruise post-pandemic.

Review for Quantum of the Seas to Asia

masteradept avatar

masteradept

6-10 Cruises

Age 30s

We booked this cruise as it was the first sailing by RCI after the pandemic had started, and it was one of the few travel options available to Singaporeans, and we are also regular RCI cruisers, so it was an easy decision. As the pandemic was still going on at the time of this review, there were many safety measures in place. The sailing was only open to residents of Singapore, and no port ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2020

Cabin Type: Grand Suite with Large Balcony - 1 Bedroom

Enjoyable and above my expectations

Review for World Dream to Asia

Travelling T avatar

Travelling T

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

Took a short break just to get out of Singapore. Check-in : Ship sail is at 9pm. My Covid test was at 5pm. Covid test and check-in & immigration took less than 90 mins. We were on board the ship at about 630pm. Went to our room (Balcony Stateroom). It was nice and a good size too (bigger than some hotel rooms in HK that I have stayed in before). Comfortable bed, nice sofa. Good size ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2020

COSTA is a very disorganised company!

Review for Costa Fortuna to Asia

2903happy avatar

2903happy

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

We chose this cruise because it visited the Countries and Ports we really like. I contacted Costa on 29th February the day before flying into Singapore and they told me the cruise was going ahead as originally planned. We had heard via (Facebook) that Cambodia and Vietnam ports had already been canceled, and I suspected that Thailand and Malaysian Ports were also going to be canceled as ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Balcony Classic

Four Suite Cruises on the Jade

Review for Norwegian Jade to Asia

Mistermax avatar

Mistermax

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

One Transatlantic, two southern Caribbean and one eastern Caribbean, all on the Jade.We're platinum level. The service was excellent. The entertainment in the Atrium was so good that we didn't even go to the Stardust theater. The bartenders you want to take home. Specialty dining excellent. Main dining room excellent.Food was excellent in all the restaurants. We had suites in the front and aft of ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Penthouse with Large Balcony

WORSE CRUISE EVER

Review for Costa Fortuna to Asia

Rylea avatar

Rylea

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

We were really excited to be going on the Costa Fortuna cruise ship. We arranged for the appropriate visas for Cambodia, travel insurance and up to date passports as these were required documentations BY COSTA, otherwise you would be denied boarding the cruise. Well to start off, we were NOT EVEN ASKED for these documentations upon arrival and second, WE DID NOT NEED TO DO THE VISAS AS COSTA WOULD ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Cabin Type: Inside Classic

Good ship poor itinery

Review for Vasco da Gama to Asia

richardo43 avatar

richardo43

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

24th February 2020 cruised from Singapore 15 days, Cambodia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand back to Singapore. First trip to Borneo to see the orang-utans (most peoples attracted by this opportunity to the cruise) cancelled because the ship was too big to navigate the channel (you would have thought that this was known before being on the itinerary), To cut a long story short the main reason for ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

