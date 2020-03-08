Very disappointed in this cruise. Cabin was so so hard to get around the veranda was small. We did have a wonderful cabin boy.
Found the main dining room lacking in food and its presentation was quite boring.enjoyed the specialty restaurants had entertainment twice and it was very good rest of entertainment was average. Nothing you couldn't live with out.my husband had a scooter which we were ...
I will never go on a NCL ever again after the experience my boyfriend and I had. We did get a good price because we booked it two weeks before our sail date. However, it was not worth what we paid. One of the only things we enjoyed was seeing the stand-up comedians and a comedic magician in the Breakaway Theater. They were both very talented and amusing. As for the things we did not like...when we ...
Let me first say the entertainment, stateroom attendant and dining room waiters were great!
However........
Don’t forget to pack your patience!
We planned this trip for our four teenagers during spring break. We decided to not cancel and move forward despite the coronavirus. Which we probably should had canceled but we decided to give it a shot. Huge disappointment.
First ...
Even though our trip started under a Coronavirus cloud, we were able to make it just under the wire, with all of the cruise warnings. The Infinity did a wonderful job with near constant cleaning, Purell stations everywhere, temperature checks before boarding.
We were able to get a great deal with perks in Aqua class and loved our cabin. Sure, you could tell in some areas that it is ready for a ...
before i Sailed i checked here for a few reviews and didn't see many up to dated ones so i thought i would add one, it was a few ago and i did not write anything down so i will try to be detailed.
This was a 4 day cruise from Long Beach Ca. Catalina, Ensanada Mx. sea day back to Long Beach
So for the People reading this in the future we just started getting serious about the Corona Virus ...
Definitely a more European feel, so maybe not suitable for American families with young kids. The food was wonderful with a buffet running most of the day and several dining rooms. We were in the Marco Polo dining room which had amazing and tasty food each night. The waitstaff doesn't bend over backwards for their guests, which I assure all you boomers is not actually rude, and a lot of them speak ...
We chose this cruise for the promo. EZ drink package, wifi and OBC.
We flew directly to Miami on sailing date and were met at the airport by shuttled arranged by MSC. It was a short ride to the port and we were checking in very shortly. \
We found the Armonia to be a very well organized ship. We found our cabin (we had booked Interior Guaranteed} and were upgraded to an Oceanview. The cabin ...
PROS
The ship was incredible
Didn’t feel crowded at all even with 6 thousand people on board
Lots of room around the pools
Lots to do while on board
Solarium was nice
Led Zepellin cover band was fantastic
Ice show was good
Aqua show was good
Cats was ok
Dining room service was good as was our cabin attendant
CONS
Very loud music made it hard to have a ...
I knew this was going to be an older ship, so I didn't expect a whole lot. I loved that it was not packed with guests because it only holds about 2300 guests. The decor was definitely dated and the food left a lot to be desired. The excursions however were fantastic. We booked an excursion for every port except Grand Cayman. The refrigerator in the state room did not cool the drinks enough ...
This was my first cruise and probably the last one. To start with when we arrived we were not told that the bags could be checked in and taken to the rooms when it was ready later. The room was not available until 2 pm. We had a check in time of 1130-1200. The service form the start was terrible. We were not informed of any of the events that were planned for the cruise. We missed the clue game, ...