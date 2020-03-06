  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Southern Caribbean Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
9277 reviews

1-10 of 9,277 Southern Caribbean Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

COVID PROTOCOLS--SUPER SHIP AND STAFF

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
ilockwh
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

First, after missing 18 months without cruising after being accustomed to cruising two or three times a year, we understood why we liked cruising so much. Modern cruising may be the safest way to travel while in an elegant, clean environment, served by an enthusiastic, well trained staff, with dining and entertainment options that can satisfy the tastes of nearly everyone, including my wife and ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Celebrity Suite

Caribbean on The Equinox

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
GASHBY
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We are not fans of "BIG" ships. Our thirty+ cruise have always favored mid sized ships. The Celebrity Equinox may have changed our minds. At 122,000 tons she is certainly among the largest ships sailing but she is extremely well laid out with many bars, clubs, dining venues, and entertainment sites. We never felt crowded in any way. Embarcation, in Ft. Lauderdale, was well organized and very ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 2

Cruising in the time of COVID

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
sunnyinchagrin
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Have to say that my first cruise on Celebrity was less than I expected.  It's like they were never too sure what to do with two single women.  Took them a couple of days to realize we were concierge but that didn't seem to make any difference at all.  For example, we asked them to clear out our fridge so we could put our water and meds in there....the steward piled all the bottles on the dresser ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 1A

Don't miss out on 50% occupancy cruising!

Review for Celebrity Equinox to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Seadawgsx2
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My wife and I have spent over 400 days on a cruise ship but the last 12 were something special. Though we sympathize with Celebrity, we couldn't help but love; not waiting for elevators, no mob scenes in the buffet, quick bar service, easy to access deck loungers. etc. For experienced cruisers there are some differences. The Equinox does its best to avoid inviting larger numbers of passengers ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda 2A

My Second one and very favorite so far

Review for Carnival Magic to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
NZealand2024
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I was taking some time off of work , I like to take a cruise every now and again. But with what going on. Its crazy . This is a really fun ship for family but for going solo its not such a good idea they do not have a single supplements for people who are going solo I loved Guy's Burger Bar and the people were very nice the buffet food was the same could have been more of a verity ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Spa Balcony

Amplified changes not so great

Review for Freedom of the Seas to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Markg89147
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

If you like the casino it's been seriously downsized. They cut it by about 35% and put in a new game room/ sports bar. There are a grand total of 24 non smoking slot machines in the whole place. If you liked on air, it's gone. Now it's the photo studio. If you liked Sabor mexican restaurant. You guessed it. Also gone and replaced by Izumi. Oh and if you liked the locker rooms with showers, saunas ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Promenade View Interior

The last Fascination cruise...for now

Review for Carnival Fascination to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
tammyjw305
10+ Cruises

First of all, huge kudos to Carnival for taking very good care of us in these crazy times. They started by giving us a generous OBC per cabin (we had 2 with the kids in a connected room) the Friday before our cruise left on Sunday. It was for staying on the cruise, but we had to cancel 3 days before. So, we were excited about the OBC. They switched out St. Lucia ahead of time since St. Lucia did ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Sailing on the Titantics cousin ship

Review for Carnival Fascination to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
wmbak54
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My Second cruise, Wife's Fourth on Carnival Fascination. Compared to other ships I view while docked in San Juan PR and other islands we stopped at this ship was the smallest, but I wouldn't have known any better because it was only my second cruise. We chose the Southern Caribbean 6 Island 7 day cruise starting out in San Juan PR because for the price and everyday stops at 6 different islands. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View

Great until not great!

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
Mimiya11
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This is a mixed review. First before I got some facts about our sailing some general comments. We are Elite Celebrity cruisers and chose this sailing and ship as it was last minute and our options were limited. Sailing out of Puerto Rico was wonderful for us (or so we thought) as we spent two lovely days wandering Old San Juan and going to the Bacardi facility for a tour. Boarding the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Aqua Class

If you have a cruise booked cancel now

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Caribbean - Southern

User Avatar
MColeman
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

When it was time for me to board my only choice was to either lose my $3,000 or take a chance and board this ship. Now we’re stuck in rough waters while they take care of a medical emergency, the third one, supposedly not related to the Coronavirus. Even though I know for sure they have rooms open, because the cruise is definitely not sold out, they will not give me a less turbulent room. Sure ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

