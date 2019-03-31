  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
St. Maarten to the Caribbean Cruise Reviews

4.4
Very Good
151 reviews

1-10 of 151 St. Maarten to the Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Best Crew, Nice Ship

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Caribbean - All

garyg2000 avatar

garyg2000

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

My wife and I have been on Reflection, Equinox, and Summit, and Millennium looked almost as nice as the Reflection after being revolutionized in June of 2020. There were only 600 guest on board and by day three most of the crew greeted us by our last name with a friendly and warm welcome. All of the crew was excited to see returning guest for the first time in fifteen months, were always happy ...
Sail Date: June 2021

1st North American cruise since 2020 on Millennium

Review for Celebrity Millennium to Caribbean - All

big sauce avatar

big sauce

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Overall, I give it a B+. Celebrity Refreshed means updates to the skin. The bones remain old. Our carpet was new but the phone in the room looks like the original. My wife got locked out on the balcony. I also heard the couple we were sitting next to at dinner have the same thing happen to them. Service was just incredible. The best we've ever experienced. The staff were obviously happy to ...
Sail Date: June 2021

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Balcony 2B

Great Yachtsman’s Caribbean Cruise

Review for Wind Surf to Caribbean - All

Misty Morning avatar

Misty Morning

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

I am writing this as I go through my mandatory quarantine following another great cruise on the Wind Surf (the last one before operations were halted). This was our second Windstar cruise in less than 4 months after having done a 14-day BTB Caribbean cruise with some friends on Star Legend in November. This time we were travelling as a couple and met 2 other couples from our hometown of Montreal ...
Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

No problem until I got home

Review for Star Flyer to Caribbean - All

elklemi avatar

elklemi

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

This was my 4th Star Clipper cruise and I knew the drill and what to expect. Had inside cabin 218 which is bunk bed and basically a closet but for one person I used the upper bunk as storage. Be aware that here is not a whole lot of open deck space and may have trouble finding a chair especially in the shade. I always enjoy the food on Star Clipper and this was no exception. They do a good job ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Good cruise but some significant drawbacks

Review for Star Flyer to Caribbean - All

brianbollwage avatar

brianbollwage

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

The cruise was nice, ship was in great condition , staff was accommodating but the management has some strange ideas about customer service. 3 major problems occurred on our recent cruise which would prevent me from cruising with Star Clippers again. First, there policy of confiscating passengers passports for the duration of the cruise is incredible in this day and age. It makes life easy for ...
Sail Date: February 2020

Only 100 passengers, First Class Casual Luxury, Extremely Personalized, and FUN!

Review for SeaDream I to Caribbean - Eastern

ATAJanie avatar

ATAJanie

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

BACKGROUND: I am 57 and my husband is 63. We enjoy good health and like to be active. We were invited to spend this cruise with another couple. We have cruised on big ships: Disney, Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Holland America, as well as the smaller ones: Wind Star and Wind Spirit Sail ships. (We've also cruised in our own trawler as well as sailed various sailboats throughout the ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Another fantastic Star Clipper experience

Review for Star Flyer to Caribbean - All

myrabenson avatar

myrabenson

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Just returned from a back-to-back two weeks on the Star Flyer, Leeward and Treasure Islands. Absolutely wonderful experience we have come to expect from Star Clipper. Ship absolutely beautiful, crew amazing, food top class. Wonderful guests on board. Monya our cruise director was warm, friendly but most importantly knowledgeable and efficient. Wonderful home-spun entertainment each evening ...
Sail Date: January 2020

Poor service & ship needs an overhaul

Review for Wind Surf to Caribbean - All

laurieha avatar

laurieha

2-5 Cruises

Age 40s

We love Windstar's other ships and wanted to try their large sailing ship for the itinerary Yachtsman Caribbean. Sadly this ship strongly disappointed. Ironically the ship had just come out of dry dock three weeks earlier but two of the sails were broken and couldn't unfurl each night. Also they refurbished the lounge and half of the cabins and left all the garbage piled up on the ship in plane ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Suite

Beautiful beaches

Review for Seabourn Odyssey to Caribbean - All

docboss1 avatar

docboss1

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

Beautiful beaches great islands. We got upgraded to a penthouse (handicapped) but didn't bother us since it was bigger than the other suites. Almost the size of an owners suite and updated furniture ! The pre cruise and post cruise arrival and departure was through seabourn and without any issues. La samana in st martin and Fairmont Barbados both great properties! The downgrade for this trip is ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Penthouse Suite

Had a Wonderful Cruise

Review for Star Breeze to Caribbean - All

REO avatar

REO

10+ Cruises

Age 50s

We chose this cruise for the itinerary. We were tired of the same ports visited by the big cruise ships and wanted to explore other islands, particularly Montserrat. We were not disappointed. While we did visit Antigua and Barbados, which are visited by the large ships, we also explored other islands and different ports. Anguilla, Montserrat, Dominica, St Lucia and Grenada were also stops. ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Suite

