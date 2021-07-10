  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
St. Maarten Celebrity Summit Cruise Reviews

4.0 / 5.0
Editor Rating
2328 reviews
38 Awards
The Summit at port in St. Lucia
Bathroom
Wider view of balcony
Bed
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
1 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money
Featured Review
Cruising is Back!
"Celebrity and especially the Summit were amazingly happy to see us come on board; members of the team were cheering, clapping and yelling "welcome back" as we stepped onboard. And, that level of enthusiasm and..."Read More
bhagen1953 avatar

bhagen1953

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 1 St. Maarten Celebrity Summit Cruise Reviews

Cruising is Back!

Review for Celebrity Summit to Caribbean - All

User Avatar
bhagen1953
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Celebrity and especially the Summit were amazingly happy to see us come on board; members of the team were cheering, clapping and yelling "welcome back" as we stepped onboard. And, that level of enthusiasm and service continued throughout the cruise. From the cleaner to the captain, all expressed appreciation for setting sail again. There were only 410 guests aboard a ship that can handle ...
Sail Date: July 2021

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

Find a Celebrity Summit Cruise from £356

