bhagen1953
6-10 Cruises
•
Age 60s
Celebrity and especially the Summit were amazingly happy to see us come on board; members of the team were cheering, clapping and yelling "welcome back" as we stepped onboard. And, that level of enthusiasm and service continued throughout the cruise. From the cleaner to the captain, all expressed appreciation for setting sail again.
There were only 410 guests aboard a ship that can handle ...