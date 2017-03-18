  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Sydney (Australia) Princess Emerald Princess Cruise Reviews

4.5 / 5.0
Editor Rating
1669 reviews
7 Awards
Sunset from balcony
Panama Lock
Whale in Puerto Vallarta
Whales in Puerto Vallarta
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
76 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Public Rooms
Fitness Recreation
Family
Enrichment
Service
Value For Money

Sydney (Australia) Princess Emerald Princess Cruise Reviews

Good Itinerary - Entertainment Lacking

Review for Emerald Princess to South Pacific

User Avatar
tmclaxt
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had never been to Australia or the South Pacific. We were sailing on a repositioning cruise on the Emerald in 2015 when Princess had a promotion of a free room upgrade (within class), free specialty dining, and free gratuities. The free gratuities on a 29-day cruise was the deal clincher. This was our 10th cruise on the Emerald but our first in an interior cabin. We found the onboard ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2017

Cabin Type: Interior

Truely a disappointment considering the cost

Review for Emerald Princess to Transpacific

User Avatar
gregrenet
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

My wife and I boarded the ship in Sydney on 12 April 2017 and stayed on board for 39 nights doing a back to back to back and disembarking in Vancouver, BC after doing the Alaskan inside passage. Where to start the cabin was good we had a premium balcony for the first 32 days then moved to a Mini Suite for the last 7 days. Comparing a Balcony to Premium Balcony to Mini Suite the best compromise ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony

Everything was Exceptionally Good or Great; Much, Much Better Than Anticipated

Review for Emerald Princess to South Pacific

User Avatar
CobraJet
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

First, and foremost, I must complement the head waiter that I selected for this cruise, the chef and the kitchen staff. I have a significant number of dietary restrictions and therefore when we decided to take this cruise recognized that I may have to put up with a series of rather bland and uninteresting do at most land-side restaurants. This was definitely not the case. I had meal after meal ...
Read More

Response from TaylorW, Social Team, Princess Cruises

Hi CobraJet, we're glad that you had a great time on your Emerald Princess voyage! We love your feedback on your custom meals and appreciate you sharing with the Cruise Critic community. We...

Sail Date: April 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony

29 Day South Pacific cruise

Review for Emerald Princess to South Pacific

User Avatar
Karsue
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The staff was wonderful as always and the weather was very good. There were a few days that we had moderate seas (12 ft). I noticed that the food was not quite as good as previous cruises, but still very good (this was our 30th cruise, 21 with PCL). The entertainment was so-so. The singers and dancers were great as always as were a few of the shows, but there were several that were awful. With a ...
Read More

Response from TaylorW, Social Team, Princess Cruises

Hi Karsue, thank you for the great feedback regarding your recent Emerald Princess voyage. We truly appreciate your continued loyalty, and will continue to strive for new and innovative ways...

Sail Date: April 2017

Cabin Type: Balcony

Left a bad taste in your mouth

Review for Emerald Princess to South Pacific

User Avatar
Sadiesue94
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Worst cruise I have ever been on..!! Seriously could not wait to get off ship! Rude workers, rolling eyes at people and talking ..not doing their job. Will not cruise Princess again! The way I see this it comes from the top! Clean up the workers attitude Please! Food was horrible, unless you wanted to pay more for dinning. Entertainment was almost none. Unless you want to do trivia 3 ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2017

Princess Cruises Is Not What It Used To Be

Review for Emerald Princess to South Pacific

User Avatar
Travel For Two
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

My family has been using Princess over two decades and have seen the quality go up and down..... and now it is definitely on the way down again. Let me explain: We, In the last year, took two Emerald Princess voyages (1) Southampton to Sydney and (2) Sydney to Los Angeles; we experienced sarcasm from the Passenger Service Manager, non responsive reply from other officers about issues during ...
Read More

Response from TaylorW, Social Team, Princess Cruises

Hi Travel for Two, we are sorry to hear about your disappointing experience onboard Emerald Princess. Our team greatly values its loyal Elite members like yourself, and we strive to provide...

Sail Date: April 2017

Cabin Type: Interior

Could have been much better

Review for Emerald Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
cfuentesm
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Had to take this cruise because it was the last one doing New Zealand. The ship does not feel renovated nor new. Needs maintenance. Staff was friendly, mostly. But the excursion staff are not prepared to deal with problems, such as so many cancellations. They should give us, those who reserved on time and then were canceled, some priority or compensation. We had too many stops canceled and the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2017

Cabin Type: Interior

Sydney to New Zealand East Coast

Review for Emerald Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
dras2
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

For us to go to Sydney Austrailia and sail New Zeland was a trip of a life time.  We went 1/2 way around the world.   While Princess has no control over who sails with them there is a demographic of people who make the cruise uncomfortable.  They push and shove and cut in line and just generally misbehave in relation to western standards of behavior.  And it is not just Australia where you find ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2017

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Cyclone followed us to New Zealand

Review for Emerald Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
TheBlooferLady
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Apologies for the delay in writing this review. We cruised as a family of 4, myself and husband, mid 40s and two children, an 11yo and 15yo. We chose and booked this cruise about 1.5 years before sailing, as we found a fantastic deal with good OBC. It was our 2nd cruise, and first with Princess Cruises. Our first was with Royal Caribbean. We chose Princess as we just wanted to compare and ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2017

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Traveled with children

Very nice ship but food not so good

Review for Emerald Princess to Australia & New Zealand

User Avatar
tbose55
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was a once in a life time cruise for us. A chance to see 2 very far away countries, Australia and New Zealand. The ship and crew were very good. Embarkation and debarkation process were very timely and ran smoothly. Entertainment was excellent. Food, especially in the Horizon Court, was inferior. Numerous items were not hot and sometimes just barely warm. Many times items were ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2017

