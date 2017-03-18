We had never been to Australia or the South Pacific. We were sailing on a repositioning cruise on the Emerald in 2015 when Princess had a promotion of a free room upgrade (within class), free specialty dining, and free gratuities. The free gratuities on a 29-day cruise was the deal clincher.
This was our 10th cruise on the Emerald but our first in an interior cabin. We found the onboard ...
My wife and I boarded the ship in Sydney on 12 April 2017 and stayed on board for 39 nights doing a back to back to back and disembarking in Vancouver, BC after doing the Alaskan inside passage.
Where to start the cabin was good we had a premium balcony for the first 32 days then moved to a Mini Suite for the last 7 days. Comparing a Balcony to Premium Balcony to Mini Suite the best compromise ...
First, and foremost, I must complement the head waiter that I selected for this cruise, the chef and the kitchen staff. I have a significant number of dietary restrictions and therefore when we decided to take this cruise recognized that I may have to put up with a series of rather bland and uninteresting do at most land-side restaurants. This was definitely not the case. I had meal after meal ...
The staff was wonderful as always and the weather was very good. There were a few days that we had moderate seas (12 ft). I noticed that the food was not quite as good as previous cruises, but still very good (this was our 30th cruise, 21 with PCL). The entertainment was so-so. The singers and dancers were great as always as were a few of the shows, but there were several that were awful. With a ...
Worst cruise I have ever been on..!! Seriously could not wait to get off ship! Rude workers, rolling eyes at people and talking ..not doing their job. Will not cruise Princess again! The way I see this it comes from the top! Clean up the workers attitude Please!
Food was horrible, unless you wanted to pay more for dinning.
Entertainment was almost none. Unless you want to do trivia 3 ...
My family has been using Princess over two decades and have seen the quality go up and down..... and now it is definitely on the way down again. Let me explain:
We, In the last year, took two Emerald Princess voyages (1) Southampton to Sydney and (2) Sydney to Los Angeles; we experienced sarcasm from the Passenger Service Manager, non responsive reply from other officers about issues during ...
Had to take this cruise because it was the last one doing New Zealand. The ship does not feel renovated nor new. Needs maintenance. Staff was friendly, mostly. But the excursion staff are not prepared to deal with problems, such as so many cancellations. They should give us, those who reserved on time and then were canceled, some priority or compensation. We had too many stops canceled and the ...
For us to go to Sydney Austrailia and sail New Zeland was a trip of a life time. We went 1/2 way around the world.
While Princess has no control over who sails with them there is a demographic of people who make the cruise uncomfortable. They push and shove and cut in line and just generally misbehave in relation to western standards of behavior. And it is not just Australia where you find ...
Apologies for the delay in writing this review.
We cruised as a family of 4, myself and husband, mid 40s and two children, an 11yo and 15yo.
We chose and booked this cruise about 1.5 years before sailing, as we found a fantastic deal with good OBC. It was our 2nd cruise, and first with Princess Cruises. Our first was with Royal Caribbean. We chose Princess as we just wanted to compare and ...
This was a once in a life time cruise for us. A chance to see 2 very far away countries, Australia and New Zealand.
The ship and crew were very good. Embarkation and debarkation process were very timely and ran smoothly. Entertainment was excellent.
Food, especially in the Horizon Court, was inferior. Numerous items were not hot and sometimes just barely warm. Many times items were ...