Review for Emerald Princess to South Pacific

The staff was wonderful as always and the weather was very good. There were a few days that we had moderate seas (12 ft). I noticed that the food was not quite as good as previous cruises, but still very good (this was our 30th cruise, 21 with PCL). The entertainment was so-so. The singers and dancers were great as always as were a few of the shows, but there were several that were awful. With a ...