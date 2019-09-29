  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
USA Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
700 reviews

1-10 of 700 USA Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Better Than Expected

Review for American Star to U.S.A.

FoxKin avatar

FoxKin

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

We were looking for a trip in the US and this one on the Intracoastal Waterway was a good deal compared to the same trip on the same boat with Road Scholar. Based on reviews on this site we weren't sure what condition the boat would be in. The boat had new carpeting and paint and was in good shape. The stateroom was good sized and comfortable. Our only issue was that the shower wasn't ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Excellent service, plain Jane ship

Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.

tubabob avatar

tubabob

10+ Cruises

Age 80s

We wanted to cruise over the holidays. and didn't want to fly. We live within a two-hour drive of Baltimore, and read good reviews of American Cruise Lines and its 2018-built ship Constitution. We had been to every port on the itinerary, some multiple times, so thought it would be relaxing. Food ranged from fair to very good. Some of the best entrees were the lobster mac and cheese for lunch, ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Great Cruise with Christmas Theme

Review for American Queen to U.S.A.

jandcinpa avatar

jandcinpa

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

Over the recent Christmas holiday, we had the privilege of cruising on the Grand American Queen Steamboat. We cannot say enough about how much we enjoyed the experience. The staff and crew went out of their way to provide an absolutely wonderful experience. There was some minor improvements necessary in some areas, but what holiday would be complete if everything was perfect. Ship – They ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Up to expectations

Review for American Star to U.S.A.

tnaylor12 avatar

tnaylor12

6-10 Cruises

Age 80s

This was our 9th cruise with American Cruise Lines so we are obviously satisfied with their overall performance. There have been some cruises where they failed to live up to their motto: "Small ship cruising done perfectly". That is a very high standard that they have set for themselves and they have, on occasion, failed to meet it. Their Customer Service team has been slow to address our comments ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Cabin AAC

Responsive crew

Review for Independence to U.S.A.

Rnparalegal avatar

Rnparalegal

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

Love American Cruise Lines and their small ships. We got to know all the passengers and most of the crew. The embarkation and disembarkation went smoothly. The activities director and the historian were excellent. The excursions were well planned and organized. So much planned, you had to choose which activity to go to. One day my husband went to one and I to another. We then shared our ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2019

Revolutionary War Cruise of Chesapeake Bay

Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.

MrsJ6548 avatar

MrsJ6548

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

We had cruised once before with American Cruise Lines and enjoyed it very much. This cruise was even better. The Constitution was only a year in services as opposed to the Queen of the West and it was all clean and sparkly. The food was delicious and varied with emphasis on seafood available fresh from the Bay, it seemed. The wait staff in the dining room were warm, welcoming, and efficient. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Small Ship Cruising NOT Done Perfectly

Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.

Letsswim avatar

Letsswim

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

This was our second American Cruise Line experience, after loving our first cruise. But this time was definitely not as good. The ship was lovely and our cabin very comfortable. It was the uniformed officers, or managers, on the ship that were the issue. They did not know the itinerary very well and did not properly answer questions. They alway had their heads in their phones. There were many ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

An amazing disappointment

Review for Independence to U.S.A.

RRFPresident avatar

RRFPresident

10+ Cruises

Being seasoned cruisers on ocean sailing lines, we were interested to try out the American Cruise Line's style of cruising the inland waterway enabling us to visit seaside towns that we'd never otherwise see on a big ship. ACL charged a much higher price but offered a lot less for the money. We already were prepared for a smaller ship with less amenities but found it even more lacking in service, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Hudson River Fall Foliage

Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.

dogandwinelover avatar

dogandwinelover

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

We chose this cruise as we were hoping to be at the peak of fall foliage - it was moderate in most ports but you can't control the time of year when the leaves change! It was a very smooth sail - some very nice scenery and some really good tours. I could have skipped Albany and the docks are dismal. It was painful spending so much time there. We would have liked more time at Sleepy Hollow ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Constant Problems

Review for American Constitution to U.S.A.

dengel2955 avatar

dengel2955

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

This cruise was completely not organized. Room problems, food problems, tour problems, plus bus problems. It appeared on one bus trip that the driver must not of been licensed to drive. I thought we were going to go over a cliff several times. Several crewmembers walked off the ship in the middle of the cruise. From what I heard the cruise director was fired and left the ship. All tours set up ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

